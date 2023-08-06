Donald Trump Rips Apart 'Wicked Witch' Nancy Pelosi After She Called Him a 'Scared Puppy' Following His Recent Arraignment
Donald Trump took a personal dig at Nancy Pelosi.
On Sunday, August 6, the former president targeted the former Speaker of the House after she said he looked like a "scared puppy" when arriving in D.C. for his arraignment on August 3.
"I purposely didn't comment on Nancy Pelosi's very weird story concerning her husband, but now I can because she said something about me, with glee, that was really quite vicious," he began his scathing remarks on Truth Social.
"'I saw a scared puppy,' she said, as she watched me on television, like millions of others, that didn't see that. I wasn't 'scared.' Nevertheless, how mean a thing to say!" he scolded.
"She is a Wicked Witch whose husband's journey from hell starts and finishes with her. She is a sick & demented psycho who will someday live in HELL!" Trump concluded.
As OK! previously reported, the 2024 presidential hopeful was indicted for a third time in association to his involvement in the January 6th Capitol riots and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
The father-of-five pleaded "not guilty" to the four charges against him, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights related to American citizens' right to vote.
The day after his arraignment, Trump took the stage for his Montgomery, Alabama rally, where he slammed Joe Biden for violating his rights after his DOJ charged the 77-year-old.
"The only civil rights that have been violated in this matter are my civil rights and those of the countless people that Biden and the communists have been persecuting," he claimed to the packed audience.
"And they are communists. They're Marxists. And they're they're people that don't get it. They don't get it. You know, they're vicious and they're smart. But we're smarter and we're tougher than they are. And we're going to take it back. And we have no choice because otherwise we're not going to have a country left," he continued as the crowd cheered.