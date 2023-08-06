Donald Trump Rips Apart 'Wicked Witch' Nancy Pelosi After She Called Him a 'Scared Puppy' Following His Recent Arraignment

"I purposely didn't comment on Nancy Pelosi's very weird story concerning her husband, but now I can because she said something about me, with glee, that was really quite vicious," he began his scathing remarks on Truth Social.

"'I saw a scared puppy,' she said, as she watched me on television, like millions of others, that didn't see that. I wasn't 'scared.' Nevertheless, how mean a thing to say!" he scolded.