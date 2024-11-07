'We Lost This Battle': President Joe Biden Says We're 'Going to Be OK' Following Donald Trump's 2024 Election Win

"I know for some people it's a time for victory, for others, it's a time of loss. Campaigns are contests, the country chooses one or the other. We accept the choice the country made. I said many times you can't love your country only when you win, you can't love your neighbor only when you agree. To see each other not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans. Also, we can lay to rest the integrity of the American electoral system: it's fair, honest and can be trusted, win or lose," he continued. "On January 20, we'll have a peaceful transition of power here in America. It's a difficult time. You're hurting. I see you. Look at all we accomplished."

Biden then went on to label some of the things he and his team achieved over the past four years. "Changing people's lives in rural communities. It takes time to get it done. So much more that is going to take time, but it's there. The road ahead is clear assuming we sustain it. It's truly historic. We're leaving behind the strongest economy in the world. I know people are still hurting, but things are changing rapidly. Together, we've changed America for the better. Now we have 74 days to finish the term. Let's make every day count. Setbacks are unavoidable but giving up is unforgivable. We all get knocked down, but it's about how quickly we get back up. A defeat does not mean we are defeated. We lost this battle. America of your dreams is calling you to get back up. We're going to be OK. We need to keep the faith."