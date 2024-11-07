'We Lost This Battle': President Joe Biden Says We're 'Going to Be OK' Following Donald Trump's 2024 Election Win
President Joe Biden spoke out for the first time after Donald Trump won the 2024 election over Kamala Harris.
While speaking from the White House on November 7, he began, "Thank you. Good to see this cabinet and staff together here. People vote and choose their own leaders and they do it peacefully. The will of the people always prevails. Yesterday, I spoke with President-Elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory. I assured him I would ensure a peaceful transition. That's what the America people deserve. Yesterday, I spoke with VP Kamala Harris. She ran an aspiring career. She has great character, true character. She gave her whole heart and effort. She and her team should be proud of the campaign they ran."
"I know for some people it's a time for victory, for others, it's a time of loss. Campaigns are contests, the country chooses one or the other. We accept the choice the country made. I said many times you can't love your country only when you win, you can't love your neighbor only when you agree. To see each other not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans. Also, we can lay to rest the integrity of the American electoral system: it's fair, honest and can be trusted, win or lose," he continued. "On January 20, we'll have a peaceful transition of power here in America. It's a difficult time. You're hurting. I see you. Look at all we accomplished."
Biden then went on to label some of the things he and his team achieved over the past four years. "Changing people's lives in rural communities. It takes time to get it done. So much more that is going to take time, but it's there. The road ahead is clear assuming we sustain it. It's truly historic. We're leaving behind the strongest economy in the world. I know people are still hurting, but things are changing rapidly. Together, we've changed America for the better. Now we have 74 days to finish the term. Let's make every day count. Setbacks are unavoidable but giving up is unforgivable. We all get knocked down, but it's about how quickly we get back up. A defeat does not mean we are defeated. We lost this battle. America of your dreams is calling you to get back up. We're going to be OK. We need to keep the faith."
As OK! previously reported, Biden, 81, dropped out of the 2024 election in July following his disastrous debate against Trump, 78.
"Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We’ve made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans. We’ve provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today," he wrote. "I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We’ve protected and preserved our Democracy. And we’ve revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world."
Biden then said it would be wise to vote in VP Harris to be the next president of the U.S.
"My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, July 21.
For her part, Harris, 60, reacted to her lost while talking at her alma mater Howard University.
"As long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting," she stated. "To my beloved Doug, and my family, I love you so very much. To President Biden and Dr. Biden, thank you for your support. To my extraordinary team, to the volunteers who gave so much of themselves, to the poll workers and local election officials, I thank you all. Look, I am so proud of the race we ran and the way we ran it. Over the 107 days of this campaign, we have been intentional about building community and building coalitions, bringing together people from every walk of life, united by love of country, by enthusiasm and joy by our fight for America's future. We did it with the knowledge that we all have so much in common than what separates us. Now I know folks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now, I get it. But we must accept the results of this election."