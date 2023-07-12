'Simply Unbelievable': President Joe Biden Improperly Addresses Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Vladimir During NATO Summit

“Its value system is different, and its respect for our institutions is different,” Biden said of the court after its ruling. “And in that sense, it’s not as embracing of all, what I think the con — the Constitution says, ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women are created equal, endowed by their creator.’ It’s the uniqueness of America, we’ve never fully lived up to it, but never walked away from it. And this court seems to say, ‘No, that’s not always the case.’ The idea that there’s no right of privacy in the Constitution, giving states power that we fought a war over in 1960 [sic]. You know, I just think it’s — this is not your father’s Republican Party.”