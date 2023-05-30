President Joe Biden Laughs at the Idea of Pardoning Donald Trump: Watch
President Joe Biden couldn't help but chuckle when he was asked about pardoning Donald Trump for any crimes he may have committed during or after his presidency.
"Where are you on the idea of presidents pardoning Trump?" Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Biden, 80, on Monday, May 29.
The president waved at the reporter and walked away before grinning and laughing.
The reason why Doocy asked the question in the first place was because Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he would pardon the disgraced ex-president after he launched his bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.
"A big part of being president is pardon powers. Do you think the Jan. 6 defendants deserve to have their cases examined by a Republican president? And if Trump, let's say, gets charged with federal offenses and you are the president of the United States, would you look at potentially pardoning Trump himself based on the evidence that might emerge of those charges?" host Clay Travis asked DeSantis on the "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show."
"We will be aggressive [in] issuing pardons," he replied without specifically naming Trump.
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 76, has made headlines for allegedly paying off Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about their affair prior to the 2016 election, in addition to facing several criminal investigations, including his alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021, riots.
Recently, he was found liable for sexual abusing E. Jean Carroll at a department store in the '90s. After the judge announced the verdict, Trump went on a rant about the ordeal.
"It was a Trump hating, Clinton appointed judge, who went out of his way to make sure that the result was as negative as it could possibly be," the businessman began, directing his anger toward Judge Lewis A. Kaplan.
"Speaking to and in control of a jury from an anti-Trump area, which is probably the worst place the U.S. for me to get a fair trial, will be appealing this decision. It's a disgrace. I don't even know who this woman is. I have no idea who she is, where she came from, this is another scam. It's a political witch hunt and somehow we're going to have to fight the system. We cannot let our country go into this abyss. This is disgraceful. You have somebody running for office, you have a woman that is financed and lied about it. She totally lied about it by Democrat operatives — just about the biggest one there is. She said that wasn't true. They found she lied about it and the judge wasn't even I guess letting it be put in as evidence. The whole thing is a scam, and it's a shame and it's a disgrace to our country," he said.