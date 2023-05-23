Date for Donald Trump's Criminal Trial Announced — Will It Interfere With His Election Campaign?
A trial date in Donald Trump's criminal case has been set.
During a virtual meeting held on Tuesday, May 23, it was announced things will begin on March 25, 2024 — which happens to fall in the middle of the primary election campaign.
Judge Juan Merchan acknowledged the timing, but insisted the date was coincidental.
"It is certainly not my intention in any way to impede Mr. Trump’s ability to campaign for president of the United States," he stated. "He is free to defend himself against these charges. He is free to campaign. He is free to do just about anything that does not violate the specific terms of the protective order."
The protective order stated the ex-POTUS must refrain from sharing any evidence his defense team obtains.
Merchan warned that if the father-of-five violates any court mandates, it "could result in sanctions which include a finding of contempt which is punishable." According to a report, Trump confirmed he understood the terms.
Earlier this year, the former host of The Apprentice plead not guilty to 34 felony counts which stemmed from the alleged hush money payments he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election.
It's believed he falsified business documents to cover up the transaction and buy the silence of Daniels, who claimed they had an affair in 2006, something he's denied.
After the indictment, the businessman expressed his frustrations thorough Truth Social posts.
"We have to save our country. God bless you all. Never thought a thing like this could happen in America," he began. "Our country is going to hell. Our elections are like those of a third world country."
"Beginning with the radical left, Alvin Bragg of New York, campaigned that he was going to get President Trump. I am going to get him! He didn't know a thing about me. He was campaigning," he continued. "As it turns out, everyone who looked at this crime said there is no crime and that it should have never been brought. The most embarrassing time in our country's history."
