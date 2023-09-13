OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > joe scarborough
OK LogoNEWS

Joe Scarborough Claims 100 Percent of Democrats He's Spoken to Believe President Joe Biden Is Too Old to Run

joe scarborough joe biden pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 13 2023, Published 3:27 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Joe Scarborough called out Democrats for failing to speak up about their true opinions concerning President Joe Biden's age.

On a recent installment of MSNBC's Morning Joe, guest David Ignatius shared his opinion that Biden should "look in the mirror" and "search his soul" to decide whether he can actually win the 2024 election against Donald Trump or "someone like Trump" who may receive the Republican nomination.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden mega
Source: mega

President Joe Biden continues to face criticism for running in the 2024 presidential election at 80 years old.

While the show's co-host, Mika Brzezinski appeared to take issue with Ignatius's comments, Scarborough came to his defense.

Scarborough noted that there are a lot of complaints about Republicans who "will say one thing about Donald Trump off the air and another on air," but he claimed that Democrats are guilty of the same behavior.

"Well, let me just say, Democrats, off the air, will say ‘Joe Biden’s too old. Why is he running,'" he alleged. "On the air? They won’t say that."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump raging on plane before arraignment
Source: mega

Donald Trump is also running for president at 77 years old.

"Everybody, we talk to, every political discussion, all it talks a lot about Trump, but when it comes to Joe Biden, people say, ‘Man, he’s too old to run. He’s, and I mean, he’s not going to; he’s not really going to run…'" Scarborough explained.

"When I say every discussion, I don’t mean 99% of the discussion [s]. Every discussion," he continued. "I asked Reverend Al if he was hearing it all the time on our show this past week. He’s hearing it as well."

"So, I commend David for at least raising the question," he added.

MORE ON:
joe scarborough
Article continues below advertisement
joebiden
Source: mega

Biden has remained firm in his belief that he is capable of holding office, noting that his age comes with vast political experience.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

This comes as both Democrats and Republicans have voiced concerns about Biden's age and health. As OK! previously reported, the president hit back at the gossip while at campaign stop in Philadelphia, Penn., in early September.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man,'" the 80-year-old POTUS told the crowd on Monday, September 4. "Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.