Joe Scarborough Claims 100 Percent of Democrats He's Spoken to Believe President Joe Biden Is Too Old to Run
Joe Scarborough called out Democrats for failing to speak up about their true opinions concerning President Joe Biden's age.
On a recent installment of MSNBC's Morning Joe, guest David Ignatius shared his opinion that Biden should "look in the mirror" and "search his soul" to decide whether he can actually win the 2024 election against Donald Trump or "someone like Trump" who may receive the Republican nomination.
While the show's co-host, Mika Brzezinski appeared to take issue with Ignatius's comments, Scarborough came to his defense.
Scarborough noted that there are a lot of complaints about Republicans who "will say one thing about Donald Trump off the air and another on air," but he claimed that Democrats are guilty of the same behavior.
"Well, let me just say, Democrats, off the air, will say ‘Joe Biden’s too old. Why is he running,'" he alleged. "On the air? They won’t say that."
"Everybody, we talk to, every political discussion, all it talks a lot about Trump, but when it comes to Joe Biden, people say, ‘Man, he’s too old to run. He’s, and I mean, he’s not going to; he’s not really going to run…'" Scarborough explained.
"When I say every discussion, I don’t mean 99% of the discussion [s]. Every discussion," he continued. "I asked Reverend Al if he was hearing it all the time on our show this past week. He’s hearing it as well."
"So, I commend David for at least raising the question," he added.
This comes as both Democrats and Republicans have voiced concerns about Biden's age and health. As OK! previously reported, the president hit back at the gossip while at campaign stop in Philadelphia, Penn., in early September.
"I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man,'" the 80-year-old POTUS told the crowd on Monday, September 4. "Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help."