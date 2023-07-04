President Joe Biden Suffers From Sleep Apnea — But What Exactly Does That Mean?

"Mine [my] CPAP does that to me. I usually have a mark on my forehead as well. Only thing I hate about it," one person replied in the comments section, with a second adding, "My first thought was a CPAP, yea I have seen a coworker come into work with the marks still on his face. Not often though, be probably woke up late."

A sometimes dangerous disorder, sleep apnea is characterized by a patient's breathing repeatedly stopping and then starting again while sleeping. The CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machine ensures a patient's airway stays open to keep them breathing steadily when asleep.

Untreated, sleep apnea can potentially lead to death, especially in older patients.