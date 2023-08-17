President Joe Biden Ripped Apart for Making Cringey Remark to Kids at Ice Cream Social: 'So Creepy'

President Joe Biden was ripped apart for his weird and cringey comment about children and ice cream — just before he spoke about the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act.

On Wednesday, August 16, the president said: "I want to say one thing to your children. I know some really great ice cream places around here and daddy owes you, so talk to me afterwards."

He then went on to talk about how his administration is doing everything they can to get inflation under control.