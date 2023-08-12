OK Magazine
President Joe Biden Threatened by Former Senator After He Got 'Handsy' With His Wife

Aug. 12 2023

Scott Brown recently recalled an alleged incident between his wife, Gail Huff, and President Joe Biden on the Tom Shattuck's Burn Barrel radio show.

The former U.S. senator from Massachusetts and U.S. ambassador to New Zealand claimed that the former Senator of Delaware inappropriately interacted with Huff.

Host Tom Shattuck began their conversation, saying, "Biden has taken a hit in the polls, especially in the last few months," as "people are irked out about all the hair sniffing and things."

"Women are skeeved out by that stuff and, you know, he's not a good guy. You know him," Shattuck added, giving the floor to Brown.

The Republican Senator, who served from 2010 to 2013 before he was appointed as New Zealand's ambassador under Donald Trump, replied, "I did know him. I spent quite a bit of time with him, I enjoyed his company, but that's not Joe Biden."

"We all know people who have dementia and have the beginning of Alzheimer's and, you know, he's got it. It's the walk, it's the way he's mumbling, his anger outbursts, and you know, it's a shame that we can't do better, as I said, in this great country, but you know a lot of people don't wanna run because of everything you're seeing now," Brown claimed, alluding that the 80-year-old may have a degenerative brain disease.

Shattuck then jumped in, asking, "I might be imagining this, but did you— when you were on Herald Radio with us, probably seven years ago, when you got sworn in as senator, was he like hair-sniffing Gail or handsy with Gail, or did I imagine that?"

"Yeah, yeah. I told him I'd kick the s--- out— I told him to stop, so yes," Brown alleged with a laugh.

When Shattuck insisted the politician reiterate the story, Brown said, "No, no, it's old news. It's old news." However, he did add that Biden "didn't act the way I thought he should and, you know, we called him on it, and you know, that's it."

"You called him on it to his face right there?" the radio show host wondered, to which Brown noted, "Oh yeah."

