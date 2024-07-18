President Joe Biden Slammed for Forgetting Name of His Secretary of Defense During Latest Interview: 'Not Mentally Equipped'
Another day, another gaffe from President Joe Biden.
During an interview, which aired on BET on Wednesday, July 17 , the president, 81, seemingly forgot to the name of his Secretary of Defense when bragging about how many Black people he's appointed in his administration.
“It’s all about treating people with dignity. For example, look at the heat I’m getting because I named a, uh, the secretary of defense, [the or a] Black man," he said, referring to Lloyd Austin, though he couldn't remember his name.
He then incorrectly referred to Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson as “Ketanji Brown."
“I mean, because of the people I’ve named. It’s about making it clear that American history is Black history, Black history is American history, and it’s being built by it. That’s why we’re strong," he continued.
Of course, people went after Biden for not being able to remember important things when he's in charge of ruling the country.
One person wrote, "A POTUS who cannot remember the name of his SecDef — and instead calls him 'the Black man' — is not mentally equipped to be in charge of 5,000 nuclear weapons," while another said, "This is such a train wreck. Congress or Dems owe it to America to DO SOMETHING. We’re not safe."
A third person added, "The fact that we are even debating Biden's fitness for office of the POTUS, at this point, just shows how broken and partisan our nation is. It doesn't matter whether we like someone personally - if they are unable to do the job, they need to pass the baton."
Ever since Biden and Donald Trump's June 27 debate, the former have made headlines for freezing up and losing his train of thought.
Though people have called for Biden to step down, it seems like he might be coming around to the idea.
- President Joe Biden Considering Dropping Out of 2024 Race If Doctors Diagnosed Him With a 'Medical Condition'
- 'Rambling' President Joe Biden Held Disastrous Zoom Call Just 1 Hour Before Donald Trump Was Shot
- Blood-Stained Hero Who Jumped Into Action Tells of Assassination Aftermath: 'Donald Trump Was Saved by God'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, you got this problem and that problem,” Biden said during the sit-down.
Representative Adam Schiff became the 21st Democratic member of Congress to call for Biden to step aside.
“Joe Biden has been one of the most consequential presidents in our nation’s history, and his lifetime of service as a Senator, a Vice President, and now as President has made our country better,” Schiff said in a statement. “But our nation is at a crossroads. A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November.”