Donald Trump Book Author Claims the American Public 'Needs' to Know Ex-Prez Suffers From 'Severe Memory Issues'

"Donald Trump had severe memory issues," Setoodeh told the show host. "As the journalist who spent the most time with him, I have to say, he couldn’t remember things. He couldn’t even remember me."

The author clarified that he first spoke with the ex-prez for around one hour in May 2021, and several months later, Trump only stared at him with a "vacant look on his face" as if he didn't recognize him at all.

Setoodeh conducted a total of six interviews with Trump.