President Joe Biden Under Fire for Using Cheat Sheet During Press Conference: 'The Whole System is Rigged'
Some Americans aren't happy Joe Biden had some help during his Wednesday, April 26, press conference.
Photos from the gathering revealed that during the Q&A, the commander-in-chief held onto card notes that had reporters' questions on them, meaning he had plenty of time in advance to come up with an answer.
The cheat sheets, which were published in pictures by a news outlet, also featured the reporter's photo, pronunciation of their name and what publication they worked for.
One snap that went viral showed Los Angeles Times correspondent Courtney Subramanian's summary.
People expressed their frustration over the situation, with one person tweeting, "This dude has been a fraud since he entered politics four thousand years ago."
"The whole system is rigged," wrote another, with a third penning, "What a farce."
Others poked fun at anyone who expressed their anger, claiming cheat sheets are the norm for a public address.
- White House Gearing Up to Revamp VP Kamala Harris' Image Ahead of 2024 Election as Fears Over Her Poor Approval Ratings Loom
- Nikki Haley Compared to Fired CNN Anchor Don Lemon After Making 'Ageist' Joe Biden Remarks: 'What a Terrible Thing to Say'
- Angelina Jolie Makes Rare Outing With Son Maddox to Attend White House Dinner With President Joe Biden — See Photos
"You mean like every public affairs event for any organization with more than 100 people?" quipped one person, with another Twitter user noting, "They've been doing this for decades."
It's safe to say nearly every one of Biden's moves will be under scrutiny now that he officially announced he's running for reelection despite many worrying the 80-year-old is too old for the job.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"With regard to age ... the only thing I can say is that one of the things that people are going to find out, we’re going to see a race and they’re going to judge whether or not I have it or don’t have it," he said earlier this week in response. "I respect them taking a hard look at it. I take a hard look at as well. I took a hard look at it before I decided to run. And I feel good and I feel excited about the prospects. And I think we’re on the verge of really turning the corner in a way we haven’t in a long time."
New York Post obtained photos of the POTUS holding the cheat sheet.