President Joe Biden Is a 'Wuss' for Wanting to Avoid Another World War, Jeanine Pirro Fumes: 'He Doesn’t Project Confidence'
In a recent segment on Fox News, Judge Jeanine Pirro, a prominent host, criticized President Joe Biden for his handling of the Iran-backed drone attack that claimed the lives of three U.S. service members in Jordan.
Pirro referred to the President as a "wuss" due to what she perceived as a lack of confidence and strength.
During the discussion on Tuesday's episode of The Five, Greg Gutfeld highlighted the crisis in the Middle East and expressed concern about the level of President Biden's confidence.
Pirro joined the conversation, echoing Gutfeld's sentiment and emphasizing the President fails to project confidence and strength.
"The truth is, the man just does not project — he doesn't project confidence, he doesn't project strength, and we all see it, which is why we always have anxiety every time he comes out," Pirro told the panel. "But the bottom line is, you know, when Trump killed [Qasem] Soleimani, that was the end of it. They didn't respond. They knew Trump was serious."
Jessica Tarlov reminded Pirro, "Two service members were hit by a missile and died after Soleimani."
Getting immediately defensive, Pirro exclaimed, "It was a missile attack, but it didn't start a World War!"
"If we go after — everyone is saying what Biden is saying, 'I don't want a World War, I don't want to make a bigger war!' He is such a wuss on the world stage!" the host continued. "He signals everything that he is afraid of."
- Donald Trump Is 'Historically Dangerous,' Former Aide Alyssa Farah Griffin Warns as 2024 Election Looms
- Joe Scarborough Claims Donald Trump Is 'Off the Rails' After His 'Insane' West Palm Beach Rally
- 'We've Had 50 Years Of This Bumbling Idiot': Kimberly Guilfoyle Goes OFF On President Joe Biden's Lack Of Leadership Skills
The heated exchange between Tarlove and Pirro continued as they began to compare the deaths of U.S. soldiers during Trump and Biden's terms in office.
"Three people died a few days ago, and two people died when Trump was president. Those are pretty comparable numbers," Tarlov said.
"What are you talking about?" Pirro demanded. "We've got 120 people injured since October 17!"
"OK, and you've got 65 service members that died during the Trump administration," Tarlov countered. "Talk about that!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Tarlov added, "I am just not for acting as if it was completely fine in this period, and it's an abject disaster in this period."
"I never said that, Jessica," Pirro shouted.
Tarlov told her co-host, "You did, two seconds ago."
"We went after the leader, Soleimani. There was not the reaction that it would start a World War. Just like all this guy talks about, 'We don't want a larger conflict,'" Pirro said, mocking Biden.