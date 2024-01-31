President Joe Biden Is a 'Wuss' for Wanting to Avoid Another World War, Jeanine Pirro Fumes: 'He Doesn’t Project Confidence'

During the discussion on Tuesday's episode of The Five, Greg Gutfeld highlighted the crisis in the Middle East and expressed concern about the level of President Biden's confidence.

Pirro joined the conversation, echoing Gutfeld's sentiment and emphasizing the President fails to project confidence and strength.

"The truth is, the man just does not project — he doesn't project confidence, he doesn't project strength, and we all see it, which is why we always have anxiety every time he comes out," Pirro told the panel. "But the bottom line is, you know, when Trump killed [Qasem] Soleimani, that was the end of it. They didn't respond. They knew Trump was serious."