Presley Gerber's Last Month Was Marked by Addiction and a Panicked Last-Ditch Intervention by Mom Cindy Crawford to Help

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Cindy Crawford And Rande Gerber Kept Pushing Presley Gerber To Get Help

Source: MEGA Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber continued trying to help their Presley Gerber through his addiction struggles.

The source detailed the lengths Presley's parents went to in their efforts to help him. "He was in and out of rehab all the time, they spent a fortune to try to get him to fly right," the insider said. "They are helicopter parents, they are super involved, they did not drop the ball here. They pushed and pushed for him to get better. No one can blame them. They did their research and felt they were doing the right thing," the source added. Their concerns also influenced decisions about Presley's treatment. "Both his parents made him go to rehab because they knew he was using," the insider said. "Their worst fear was that he would get a bad cocktail of drugs and die," the source added.

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Source: MEGA Presley Gerber’s condition worsened in the weeks before his rehab stay.

Presley’s struggles with substance abuse stretched back years. He previously spoke openly about using Xanax, Valium, Oxycodone, and ketamine, as well as his battles with depression and anxiety. A source close to Cindy, 60, recalled Presley’s condition before rehab. "He looked terrible before he checked in, he was really thin and pale, his face was gaunt, and he was depressed in the weeks before his death, also jittery and didn't make sense at times," the insider claimed.

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Presley Gerber Opened Up About His Recovery Struggles

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Source: MEGA Presley Gerber spoke openly about his recovery journey and substance abuse struggles.

Earlier this year, Presley spoke to fans in social media videos about his recovery and reconnecting with himself after years of addiction. "Recovery is about progression, not perfection," he said.

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Source: MEGA Presley Gerber continued to face challenges before entering rehab in his final months.

In the final months, Presley continued to face challenges before entering rehab. "Presley was getting high before he went to rehab. That's why he went, because he could not kick the habit," according to the source. However, the circumstances surrounding his death also raised questions about what might have happened inside the facility. "Everyone wants to know how he died in rehab, a place that was supposed to save him," the insider said.

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