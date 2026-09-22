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Presley Gerber's Ex Charlotte D'Alessio Shares Heartbreaking Tribute After His Death at 27

Split photo of Presley Gerber and Charlotte D’Alessio
Source: MEGA; @CHARLOTTEDALESSIO/INSTAGRAM

Charlotte D’Alessio remembered Presley Gerber in a heartfelt tribute.

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Sept. 22 2026, Published 6:09 a.m. ET

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Presley Gerber’s ex-girlfriend Charlotte D’Alessio paid an emotional tribute to the late model following his death at 27.

D’Alessio, who dated Gerber for around two years, shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram Stories.

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Charlotte D’Alessio Shares Emotional Words for Presley Gerber

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Image of Charlotte D’Alessio said Presley Gerber ‘deserved more time.'
Source: @CHARLOTTEDALESSIO/INSTAGRAM

Charlotte D’Alessio said Presley Gerber ‘deserved more time.'

Alongside the memories, she wrote, “Shared a pure love with you & for that I thank & honor your life.”

She continued with a heartbreaking message: “You deserved more time. You deserved more life. Very angry ab this.”

The Canadian model later added, “Love u Pres. Up there, down here. don’t ever doubt that. we all love you so much. I hope you can feel it.”

The couple first sparked romance rumors in December 2017 after they were spotted kissing in Miami.

Their relationship continued for roughly two years.

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Image of sources said Presley Gerber’s death is reportedly being investigated as a suspected overdose.
Source: @CHARLOTTEDALESSIO/INSTAGRAM

Sources said Presley Gerber’s death is reportedly being investigated as a suspected overdose.

Presley, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died on Sunday, September 20, at a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, California.

Per TMZ, the Santa Monica Police Department said officers responded to a report of a possible overdose and found the fashion model dead at the facility.

Police also revealed detectives were investigating the death as a suspected overdose and that, at the time, there was “no indication of foul play.”

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has since said that the cause and manner of death have been deferred while additional testing and studies are carried out.

His family has asked for privacy during what they described as “this very difficult and painful time," per People.

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Friends and Loved Ones Paid Tribute to Presley Gerber

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Image of Presley Gerber’s family asked for privacy after his death.
Source: @BROOKLYNPELTZBECKHAM/INSTAGRAM

Presley Gerber’s family asked for privacy after his death.

In the days following his death, tributes have poured in from friends and people who knew him.

Paris Hilton described herself as “completely heartbroken,” writing that Presley was “so sweet, sensitive, kind and genuine.”

“I cared about you so much and I’m going to miss you more than words can say,” Paris wrote.

“You had such a gentle heart, and there was something so special about you that anyone who was lucky enough to know you could feel," she added.

Brooklyn Beckham also remembered him warmly, writing, “Presley you were the kindest and we are going to miss you so much x we love you.”

His wife, Nicola Peltz, similarly remembered the late as “pure light in this world” and praised his “kindest heart,” adding that she felt “so lucky to have had him in my life.”

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Presley Gerber Previously Opened Up About Mental Health and Recovery

Image of Paris Hilton, Brooklyn Beckham and more paid tribute to Presley Gerber.
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton, Brooklyn Beckham and more paid tribute to Presley Gerber.

Presley had previously spoken publicly about his struggles with mental health and addiction.

“Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that,” he said on the "Studio 22" podcast, “I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do.”

He went on to describe mental health as “such a big part of my life,” adding, “It’s a 24/7 job, and there’s so much to it.”

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Image of Presley Gerber said he wanted to ‘help people’ through his story.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber said he wanted to ‘help people’ through his story.

In a December 2025 Instagram video, Presley again opened up about his struggles, telling followers, “I’m hoping this reaches people in many ways so you feel like you’re not alone, because that is how I feel most of the time.”

“I have a feeling that if I say all of this, a lot of people will at least know that there’s someone else going through it,” he added.

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