Paris Hilton Mourns Presley Gerber After His Death at 27: 'I'm Completely Heartbroken'
Sept. 21 2026, Published 9:55 p.m. ET
Paris Hilton is mourning the death of her longtime friend Presley Gerber.
The reality star and entrepreneur, 45, shared an emotional tribute to the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber after his death at age 27 on Sunday, September 20.
Paris Hilton Says She's 'Completely Heartbroken'
Hilton posted a throwback photo of herself posing alongside Presley to her Instagram Stories as she reacted to the devastating news.
"I'm completely heartbroken. I still can't believe this is real," she began her message.
Hilton went on to describe Presley as a "beautiful soul" who was "sweet, sensitive, kind and genuine," adding that she cared deeply about her late friend and would miss him "more than words can say."
Paris Hilton Cherishes Their Memories Together
The Simple Life alum reflected on the moments she shared with Presley over the years, including their conversations and time spent together.
Hilton said she would "always cherish" their memories, specifically recalling "the laughs, the conversations, and just being around" him.
"You had such a gentle heart," she added, noting there was something special about Presley that the people who knew him could feel.
Paris Hilton Sends Love to Presley Gerber's Family
- Paris Hilton Mourns Late Grandfather Barron Hilton — 'I Will Continue His Legacy'
- Paris Jackson Sparks Concerns as She's Seen Crying on Solo Walk in California — Weeks After Her Dad Michael's Death Anniversary
- Lisa Marie Presley's Chilling Last Post Described 'Living In The Horrific Reality' Of Grief Before Tragic Death
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Hilton also shared a heartfelt message for Presley's loved ones as they grieve his sudden death.
"I hope you knew how deeply loved you were and how many people cared about you," she wrote.
The DJ then offered her condolences to Presley's family, writing that her heart was with them "during this unimaginable time."
Presley was the only son of Crawford and Rande and the older brother of model and actress Kaia Gerber.
Paris Hilton Says Goodbye to Her Friend
Hilton concluded the emotional tribute with a final message directly to Presley.
"Rest in peace, my friend. Love you forever," she wrote, adding that he would be "so deeply missed."
Hilton appeared to have learned of Presley's death before it was publicly reported, as she had earlier commented, "Love you bro," on his final Instagram post.
Presley Gerber Died at Age 27
Presley died Sunday at a rehabilitation facility, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records. His official cause of death has not been disclosed.
His family confirmed the news through a representative and requested privacy as they grieve.
Hilton wasn't the only famous friend to remember Presley following his death. Brooklyn Beckham, Brody Jenner and others also shared tributes honoring the late model.