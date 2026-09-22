or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Presley Gerber
OK LogoNEWS

Paris Hilton Mourns Presley Gerber After His Death at 27: 'I'm Completely Heartbroken'

split of Paris Hilton, Presley Gerber.
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton and Presley Gerber moved in the same celebrity circles for years, with Hilton remembering the late model as someone with a 'gentle heart.'

Sept. 21 2026, Published 9:55 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Paris Hilton is mourning the death of her longtime friend Presley Gerber.

The reality star and entrepreneur, 45, shared an emotional tribute to the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber after his death at age 27 on Sunday, September 20.

Article continues below advertisement

Paris Hilton Says She's 'Completely Heartbroken'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

Hilton posted a throwback photo of herself posing alongside Presley to her Instagram Stories as she reacted to the devastating news.

"I'm completely heartbroken. I still can't believe this is real," she began her message.

Hilton went on to describe Presley as a "beautiful soul" who was "sweet, sensitive, kind and genuine," adding that she cared deeply about her late friend and would miss him "more than words can say."

Article continues below advertisement

Paris Hilton Cherishes Their Memories Together

Image of Presley Gerber was the older brother of Kaia Gerber and followed his famous mom, Cindy Crawford, into the modeling world.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber was the older brother of Kaia Gerber and followed his famous mom, Cindy Crawford, into the modeling world.

The Simple Life alum reflected on the moments she shared with Presley over the years, including their conversations and time spent together.

Hilton said she would "always cherish" their memories, specifically recalling "the laughs, the conversations, and just being around" him.

"You had such a gentle heart," she added, noting there was something special about Presley that the people who knew him could feel.

Article continues below advertisement

Paris Hilton Sends Love to Presley Gerber's Family

MORE ON:
Presley Gerber

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber welcomed Presley in 1999, with daughter Kaia joining the family two years later.
Source: MEGA

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber welcomed Presley in 1999, with daughter Kaia joining the family two years later.

Hilton also shared a heartfelt message for Presley's loved ones as they grieve his sudden death.

"I hope you knew how deeply loved you were and how many people cared about you," she wrote.

The DJ then offered her condolences to Presley's family, writing that her heart was with them "during this unimaginable time."

Presley was the only son of Crawford and Rande and the older brother of model and actress Kaia Gerber.

Article continues below advertisement

Paris Hilton Says Goodbye to Her Friend

Image of Paris Hilton was among several famous faces who honored Presley Gerber following news of his sudden passing.
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton was among several famous faces who honored Presley Gerber following news of his sudden passing.

Hilton concluded the emotional tribute with a final message directly to Presley.

"Rest in peace, my friend. Love you forever," she wrote, adding that he would be "so deeply missed."

Hilton appeared to have learned of Presley's death before it was publicly reported, as she had earlier commented, "Love you bro," on his final Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

Presley Gerber Died at Age 27

Image of Before his death, Presley Gerber had been candid about his personal struggles and efforts to prioritize his mental health and recovery.
Source: MEGA

Before his death, Presley Gerber had been candid about his personal struggles and efforts to prioritize his mental health and recovery.

Presley died Sunday at a rehabilitation facility, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records. His official cause of death has not been disclosed.

His family confirmed the news through a representative and requested privacy as they grieve.

Hilton wasn't the only famous friend to remember Presley following his death. Brooklyn Beckham, Brody Jenner and others also shared tributes honoring the late model.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.