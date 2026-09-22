NEWS Paris Hilton Mourns Presley Gerber After His Death at 27: 'I'm Completely Heartbroken' Source: MEGA Paris Hilton and Presley Gerber moved in the same celebrity circles for years, with Hilton remembering the late model as someone with a 'gentle heart.' Taylor Camp Sept. 21 2026, Published 9:55 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Paris Hilton is mourning the death of her longtime friend Presley Gerber. The reality star and entrepreneur, 45, shared an emotional tribute to the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber after his death at age 27 on Sunday, September 20.

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Paris Hilton Says She's 'Completely Heartbroken'

Hilton posted a throwback photo of herself posing alongside Presley to her Instagram Stories as she reacted to the devastating news. "I'm completely heartbroken. I still can't believe this is real," she began her message. Hilton went on to describe Presley as a "beautiful soul" who was "sweet, sensitive, kind and genuine," adding that she cared deeply about her late friend and would miss him "more than words can say."

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Paris Hilton Cherishes Their Memories Together

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber was the older brother of Kaia Gerber and followed his famous mom, Cindy Crawford, into the modeling world.

The Simple Life alum reflected on the moments she shared with Presley over the years, including their conversations and time spent together. Hilton said she would "always cherish" their memories, specifically recalling "the laughs, the conversations, and just being around" him. "You had such a gentle heart," she added, noting there was something special about Presley that the people who knew him could feel.

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Paris Hilton Sends Love to Presley Gerber's Family

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Source: MEGA Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber welcomed Presley in 1999, with daughter Kaia joining the family two years later.

Hilton also shared a heartfelt message for Presley's loved ones as they grieve his sudden death. "I hope you knew how deeply loved you were and how many people cared about you," she wrote. The DJ then offered her condolences to Presley's family, writing that her heart was with them "during this unimaginable time." Presley was the only son of Crawford and Rande and the older brother of model and actress Kaia Gerber.

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Paris Hilton Says Goodbye to Her Friend

Source: MEGA Paris Hilton was among several famous faces who honored Presley Gerber following news of his sudden passing.

Hilton concluded the emotional tribute with a final message directly to Presley. "Rest in peace, my friend. Love you forever," she wrote, adding that he would be "so deeply missed." Hilton appeared to have learned of Presley's death before it was publicly reported, as she had earlier commented, "Love you bro," on his final Instagram post.

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Presley Gerber Died at Age 27

Source: MEGA Before his death, Presley Gerber had been candid about his personal struggles and efforts to prioritize his mental health and recovery.