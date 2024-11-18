Princess Beatrice Is 'Torn' Over Loyalty to King Charles and Father Prince Andrew Amid Royal Lodge Feud
Princess Beatrice has been assisting King Charles amid royal health crises, but His Majesty is currently fighting over the Royal Lodge with the princess' father, Prince Andrew.
“You have to feel for Beatrice," royal correspondent Jennie Bond told an outlet. “She must be so torn between loyalty to the Crown and loyalty to her father."
“She could be an effective mediator, if one is needed," Bond continued. "What we don’t know is quite how things actually stand between Charles and Andrew."
Despite Charles' attempt to evict his brother, His Majesty continues to include Andrew and Sarah Ferguson in family gatherings.
“Thus far, despite the obvious tensions over Royal Lodge, the brothers have shared family time together at Windsor and Sandringham," Bond added.
"It will be interesting to see if he and Sarah are included in the Christmas gathering this year. If they are absent, it will tell us much about the state of their relationship," she explained. "Perhaps Beatrice can persuade her dad that Frogmore Cottage is really rather lovely, and his life could be a whole lot easier if he moved there."
OK! previously reported a source claimed Beatrice understands the reality of Andrew's place within the royal fold.
"Beatrice knows her future lies in the hands of her uncle, not her dad," the source told an outlet. "Bea has another baby on the way so it's all about the future and moving forward."
"Even though Beatrice has landed comfortably by marrying into an Italian aristocratic family, it's mortifying to have Andrew decimate the family's fortune and reputation," they added.
Kate Middleton spent months focused on her cancer treatment, and Beatrice and Princess Eugenie took on additional public engagements during her leave of absence.
"I just don't see the situation where we're going to have Princess Beatrice, Eugenie, Zara and the rest of them becoming working members of the royal family," correspondent Cameron Walker told GB News.
"I don't think they'd want to. They've got their own lives, they've got their own jobs, they've got their own children," Walker noted. "And it's for scrutiny they'd be put under if they did!"
Currently, the royal cousins work outside of the royal fold, but Walker doesn't envision them becoming senior royals.
"They're not half in half out, obviously you're not allowed to do that as Harry and Meghan found out during that Sandringham Summit with the late Queen," Walker said in reference to the monarch's decision. "You can't be half in, half out."
The Yorks and Tindalls aren't working members of the royal family, but they make appearances once in a while.
"I think those younger generations like Zara, Mike, Beatrice, Eugenie, etc., they have all the perks without any of the restraints," Walker shared. "So they get to go to Ascot, they get to attend a garden party if they're asked, they get to sometimes go to a State Banquet, but they don't have to carry out those slightly less glamorous engagements."
"They don't have the public scrutiny because they are not funded by the taxpayer, they pay their own way," he added. "So it's good for them at the moment. Why would they change it?"
