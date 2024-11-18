Princess Beatrice Is 'Torn' Over Loyalty to King Charles and Father Prince Andrew Amid Royal Lodge Feud

Despite Charles' attempt to evict his brother, His Majesty continues to include Andrew and Sarah Ferguson in family gatherings.

“Thus far, despite the obvious tensions over Royal Lodge, the brothers have shared family time together at Windsor and Sandringham," Bond added.

"It will be interesting to see if he and Sarah are included in the Christmas gathering this year. If they are absent, it will tell us much about the state of their relationship," she explained. "Perhaps Beatrice can persuade her dad that Frogmore Cottage is really rather lovely, and his life could be a whole lot easier if he moved there."