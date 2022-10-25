Prince Andrew Appears Downcast While Horseback Riding On Royal Property

It's been a rough few years for Prince Andrew. The dad-of-two has been forced to step down from the royal family and have his titles stripped due to a sexual abuse lawsuit — which was eventually settled out of court — and just last month, he lost his beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The disgraced royal is trying to carry on amid all the turmoil, but he appeared glum even while horseback riding around Windsor's Royal Lodge on Saturday, October 23.