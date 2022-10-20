Prince Andrew Lives Like A 'Recluse' But Still Has Access To Royal Family's Amenities & Money, Claims Friend

While most believe the father-of-two's days as a public figure are over, the confidante revealed Andrew is trying to make amends by supporting his older, King Charles.

"All he wants to do is make things as smooth as possible in stark contrast to days gone by. Acting as that supportive brother figure, absolutely in the background but for the benefit of the monarchy as a whole, is a future template for how he feels he can make some sort of contribution," shared the insider. "Rather than being a distraction, he wants to become a stabilizing influence and sounding board within the family on a very private basis."

Andrew's alleged pal talked to The Telegraph.

