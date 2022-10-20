Prince Andrew Lives Like A 'Recluse' But Still Has Access To Royal Family's Amenities & Money, Claims Friend
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided, Prince Andrew is still in the midst of a lockdown-like lifestyle.
The 62-year-old stepped down from his role within the royal family in 2020 after a woman accused him of sexual assault, and though he maintained his innocence and settled the lawsuit out of court, the scandal has caused him to become a "virtual recluse," an insider spilled.
"These days, he barely goes out at all. He rarely goes out socially in the evening — where would he go?" noted a pal of the disgraced royal. "The only times he used to go out were to visit the queen at the castle and now he can’t even do that."
Nonetheless, the father-of-two has been seen out for the occasional horseback ride or to walk the dogs, two of which he inherited after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away last month.
But despite being confined to his own property, he's still living in the lap of luxury, with a full staff at his beck and call.
PRINCE ANDREW & EX SARAH FERGUSON GO FOR A DRIVE AFTER GHISLAINE MAXWELL CALLS DISGRACED 'A DEAR FRIEND'
According to the pal, he's still allowed to used the monarch's funds since she "remained convinced of Andrew’s innocence to the very end, so she would have looked after him."
While most believe the father-of-two's days as a public figure are over, the confidante revealed Andrew is trying to make amends by supporting his older, King Charles.
"All he wants to do is make things as smooth as possible in stark contrast to days gone by. Acting as that supportive brother figure, absolutely in the background but for the benefit of the monarchy as a whole, is a future template for how he feels he can make some sort of contribution," shared the insider. "Rather than being a distraction, he wants to become a stabilizing influence and sounding board within the family on a very private basis."
Andrew's alleged pal talked to The Telegraph.
For more on the royal family, listen below to critically acclaimed podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession."