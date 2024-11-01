King Charles Cuts Off Disgraced Brother Prince Andrew From Royal Allowance and Security After Repeated Scandals: Source
King Charles has had enough of his younger brother Prince Andrew disgracing the royal family, according to a biography written by royal expert Robert Hardman.
An excerpt claimed Charles told the Keeper of the Privy Purse, who serves as the finance director for the monarchy, that Andrew was officially cut off from royal funds.
Andrew will no longer have access to his allowance, which was rumored to be more than $1 million per year, nor will Charles be paying to fund his brother's private royal security.
"The duke is no longer a financial burden on the King," a source claimed.
As OK! previously reported, Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages in 2022, after he was accused of sexual assault and battery for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a minor, Virginia Giuffre, while she was being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein.
The situation became so serious for the royal family that a source claimed it was Prince Philip who told Andrew "in no uncertain terms that he had to step down for the sake of the monarchy."
Charles also asked his brother to evacuate the Royal Lodge — the royal property where he's lived for decades — several times since his scandals, but the prince has stalled.
"He will try every move possible to avoid the action he's being pushed to take," a source said earlier this year.
Meanwhile, Andrew's daughters — Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie — want to believe he is "innocent" and have been hoping a truce will be called between Charles and their father after years of tension, per a separate insider.
"They don’t want him to have to leave his home, a place where they all shared so many happy times," the insider explained. "Their mother, Sarah Ferguson, still lives at the Royal Lodge with Andrew, so it would remove both of their parents from their much-loved home."
"The two princesses have spoken to their uncle, asking him to forgive Andrew and for the two brothers to mend fences," the insider noted. "But it remains to be seen if their requests have been heard ... The girls desperately want the family to reunite. And they are doing their best to make a royal reunion happen."
The source told Daily Mail about Andrew being cut off.