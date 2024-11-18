Prince Andrew Hires 'Cheap Security Firm' After Refusing to Move Out of the Royal Lodge
King Charles decided to stop financing Prince Andrew's personnel, but the Duke of York found a way to maintain aspects of his lifestyle without his brother's help.
"He has his security but at a cheaper rate and he is managing to finance it himself," a source told an outlet. "He has dug his heels in and is refusing to move so found a way to finance his security."
"How sustainable in the long term, then who knows how long he can do it for?" they asked.
In 2023, Charles asked Andrew to leave his royal residence, the Royal Lodge, but the disgraced figure continues to live there.
OK! previously reported royal experts claimed the monarch was hopeful his brother would have moved out by his birthday on Thursday, November 14.
"For his birthday, the king … will celebrate with family and no doubt give thanks and cheers for being alive," British broadcaster Helena Chard told an outlet when discussing the monarch's big day. "Despite his cancer treatment, he is coping with a rigorous work schedule."
"The Royal Lodge problem still rumbles on, although King Charles has made a decisive move and has financially cut him off. … Prince Andrew is no longer a working royal and is viewed as the idle, entitled, privileged duke in the court of public opinion," Chard added.
In 2020, Andrew resigned from his role after being accused of assault, and he was later stripped of his HRH status and privileges.
"King Charles recognizes that Andrew is fragile but also acknowledges that he has inflicted a lot of upset on himself by making appalling judgments, tragic interviews and more," Chard explained. "Prince Andrew can now maintain his lease and pay for his Windsor home as he has friends in high places who will stump up the cash needed."
According to Chard, Charles won't accommodate Andrew as Queen Elizabeth did.
"King Charles has important things to carry out as head of state and doesn't have time to dwell on Prince Andrew," Chard claimed. "Prince Andrew may have been the late Queen Elizabeth's favorite son, but he is certainly not King Charles' favorite brother.
"King Charles will not be as forgiving and caring as his mother would have been," she continued.
Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein continue to plague his reputation, and the duke's fall from grace impacted the public's perception of him.
"There is frustration and … animosity between the brothers," Chard stated. "Prince Andrew feels he has nothing to lose, is digging his heels in and not budging from Royal Lodge, whereas King Charles just wants the Andrew problem gone for the sake of the royal family."
"He wishes he would see sense," Chard shared. "The fact that Andrew lives in the huge Royal Lodge … when his reputation is at an all-time low is not a good look."
Despite Charles' request, Andrew's current housing contract allows him access to the home for several decades.
"The relationship has hit an all-time low," royal expert Hilary Fordwich alleged. "King Charles III is no doubt reeling from the excruciating publicly known defeat he has suffered now that Prince Andrew has prevailed, winning living out the rest of his life in his grand home, known forevermore as the ‘Siege of Royal Lodge.’"
"His lease gives him and his descendants the right to reside there until 2078," Fordwich said.
Sources spoke to The Sun.