Prince Andrew Hires 'Cheap Security Firm' After Refusing to Move Out of the Royal Lodge

In 2023, Charles asked Andrew to leave his royal residence, the Royal Lodge, but the disgraced figure continues to live there.

OK! previously reported royal experts claimed the monarch was hopeful his brother would have moved out by his birthday on Thursday, November 14.

"For his birthday, the king … will celebrate with family and no doubt give thanks and cheers for being alive," British broadcaster Helena Chard told an outlet when discussing the monarch's big day. "Despite his cancer treatment, he is coping with a rigorous work schedule."

"The Royal Lodge problem still rumbles on, although King Charles has made a decisive move and has financially cut him off. … Prince Andrew is no longer a working royal and is viewed as the idle, entitled, privileged duke in the court of public opinion," Chard added.