Prince Andrew Wants to Keep the Royal Lodge in the 'York Family' Despite Being Asked to Vacate the Estate
In 2023, Prince Andrew was asked to vacate the Royal Lodge, but the Duke of York has yet to move out of the mansion.
As the pressure grows for Andrew to get out of the estate, experts think the duke will hold on to the property in an attempt to leave it to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.
"It's in their interest for him to keep this very grand house because, first of all, Fergie lives there, and second of all, there are some reports that the girls might actually inherit it one day, or inherit their lease over it so they might sort of want it want to keep it in the York family," editor Charlotte Griffiths told an outlet.
"She's actually got this relationship with Charles now that's getting better and better and stronger and stronger, so she could be a bit of a mediator," the editor continued.
Rumors continue to swirl about Andrew and Charles' rivalry, but Griffiths doesn't envision either sibling compromising.
"These are two of the stubbornest men in England and they're used to getting their own way," she added.
As OK! previously reported, royal watchers continue to wonder what Charles will do with the Royal Lodge if Andrew actually leaves the home.
"The King is thinking long term and might want this property that he spent so much time with the Queen Mother in to leave for Queen Camilla, in case the worst happens," royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said in an interview. "He wants to have a space for her in a private area that's close enough to the family and close enough to where she will be safe and familiar with."
Although Andrew has lived at the Royal Lodge since 2004, it isn't his property.
“In August 2003, Prince Andrew was granted a 75-year lease from the Crown Estate, encompassing Royal Lodge, several cottages, a chapel lodge, police accommodation and 40 hectares of land," conservative candidate Robin Edwards told GB News. “It is just a lease agreement though, he does not own the property, and it ultimately remains the property of the Crown Estate."
In recent months, Charles has been focused on his cancer treatment, and Christopher Andersen predicted the king's health issues are preventing him from finalizing Andrew's eviction.
"Andrew isn't going anywhere for the time being," Andersen shared. "It's doubtful that King Charles — who, along with his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, is battling cancer — is in the mood for a knockdown drag-out with his brother."
"If and when Andrew does move, it will simply be because he doesn't have the money to heat Royal Lodge or keep the lights on," Andersen stated.
Griffiths spoke to the "Palace Confidential" podcast.