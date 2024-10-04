Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Seen as 'Guilty by Association' Due to the Allegations Against Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew's two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are being affected by the abuse allegations against the Duke of York.
Pop star James Blunt sympathized with the princesses after Beatrice was mentioned in Amazon's A Very Royal Scandal series.
"They've grown into confident and accomplished young women. They're kind of d------- if they do, d------ if they don't in terms of wanting to do charity work or what may be seen as royal duties," royal editor Russell Myers said on "Pod Save the King."
The Yorks continue to live a public life despite Andrew's fall from grace.
Eugenie and Beatrice aren't working royals, as they both chose to pursue traditional jobs even after Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein were made public.
"And I think when you look at their background, they have had a pretty privileged upbringing, of course, they are their father's children and they have been guilty by association at times," the expert continued.
"It's been a pretty rough ride for them and I think you can look back just a couple of weeks ago when Emily Maitlis said she was cornered by James Blunt, the singer, at a party basically saying 'these two girls have had a rough ride because of their father's misdemeanors and they don't deserve it,'" he noted.
- The Royal Family Is Unsure of How to Bring Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Into the Firm Following Prince Andrew's Scandals
- King Charles' 'Mean' Treatment of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Continues Amid His Cancer Battle
- King Charles Won't Promote Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice to Working Royals Due to Their Lavish Lifestyles
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
OK! previously reported Eugenie and Beatrice put Andrew's fall from grace to the side to attend additional royal events while Kate Middleton was undergoing cancer treatment.
'"The glaring spotlight will inevitably exacerbate tensions around their work-life balance and boundaries," PR expert Alison Lancaster told GB News. "Beatrice and Eugenie already have thriving careers — adding royal duties to that mix is a serious bandwidth consideration."
"Zara [Tindall] is an internationally competitive athlete, and royals love their landed sporting pursuits," she added. "Then there's the training and professionalization required, polishing everything from their speech skills to modern social intelligence."
Although the Yorks and Tindall's presence was well-received, the cousins were juggling their jobs and helping Prince William at the same time.
"These newly minted working royals will be rookie ambassadors for the monarchy," she added. "One slip-up goes globally viral in seconds nowadays."
"Open communication, adhering to guidance, and deftly navigating personal and professional overlap are mandatory for long-term success," Lancaster continued. "Royal promotions would involve singlehandedly redefining public perceptions of what a royal woman looks like in this century."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
After attending a garden party with the Prince of Wales, Eugenie publicly pledged her allegiance to the monarchy.
"Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country," Eugenie wrote in an Instagram post.