Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Snubbed By Royal Family Again, 'Uninvited' To State Reception For World Leaders
Awkward! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been "uninvited" to a state reception for world leaders, which will take place on Sunday, September 18.
The couple apparently received an invitation from the royal family earlier this week, but now the California-based duo are unlikely to be in attendance since officials at Buckingham Palace believe the reception is for working royals only.
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will host the shindig.
The former actress, 41, and the dad-of-two, 38, left the royal family in 2020, and due to their decision, they are now allowed to do certain things.
As OK! previously reported, the red-headed prince was not supposed to wear his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth's funeral, as he was stripped of his military roles two years ago.
However, his father made an exception.
“At the King’s request, they will both be in uniform,” a source confirmed about the switch-up.
Before the King changed his mind, Harry “was simply prepared to wear whatever his grandmother made plans for. He’s focused on honoring her and that’s it,” a source dished. “If they’d like him in uniform, I have no reason to think that he won’t oblige.”
“The Duke of Sussex has served his country and is a highly respected member of the armed forces with everything he has done for veterans,” the source continued. “It is important that the Queen’s grandchildren are all made to feel welcome and comfortable as they grieve their beloved grandmother together.”
Though King Charles may have helped Harry out this time around, the Army vet and his wife are angry that King Charles is not letting their children, Lilibet and Archie, use their HRH titles.
"Harry and Meghan were worried about the security issue and being prince and princess brings them the right to have certain levels of royal security," a source told The Sun. "There have been a lot of talks over the past week. They have been insistent that Archie and Lilibet are prince and princess. They have been relentless since the Queen died."
