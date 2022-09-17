Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Snubbed By Royal Family Again, 'Uninvited' To State Reception For World Leaders

Awkward! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been "uninvited" to a state reception for world leaders, which will take place on Sunday, September 18.

The couple apparently received an invitation from the royal family earlier this week, but now the California-based duo are unlikely to be in attendance since officials at Buckingham Palace believe the reception is for working royals only.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will host the shindig.