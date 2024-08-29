Prince Andrew Has Become 'a Waste of Resources' as King Charles Fights to Evict Him From the Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew was asked to leave the Royal Lodge in 2023, but the Duke of York has yet to find a new address.
Over the past few months, rumors have spread that King Charles may have ordered the eviction because he eventually wants to gift Andrew's home to his wife, Queen Camilla.
"The King is thinking long term and might want this property that he spent so much time with the Queen Mother in to leave for Queen Camilla, in case the worst happens," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told an outlet.
"He wants to have a space for her in a private area that's close enough to the family and close enough to where she will be safe and familiar with," she continued.
Although Andrew hasn't been forced to move out of the Royal Lodge, he was reportedly stripped of his security team.
"Prince Andrew is right now a waste of resource," Schofield noted.
Despite Andrew residing at the Royal Lodge, it doesn't belong to him.
“In August 2003, Prince Andrew was granted a 75-year lease from the Crown Estate, encompassing Royal Lodge, several cottages, a chapel lodge, police accommodation and 40 hectares of land," conservative candidate Robin Edwards told GB News. “It is just a lease agreement though, he does not own the property, and it ultimately remains the property of the Crown Estate."
According to royal expert Christopher Andersen, Charles' cancer diagnosis is preventing him from taking further action against Andrew.
"Andrew isn't going anywhere for the time being," Andersen said in an interview. "It's doubtful that King Charles — who, along with his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, is battling cancer — is in the mood for a knockdown drag-out with his brother."
"If and when Andrew does move, it will simply be because he doesn't have the money to heat Royal Lodge or keep the lights on," Andersen shared.
The Royal Lodge's fate could become similar to Prince Harry's Frogmore Cottage, as the Duke of Sussex was asked to leave the now vacant mansion. Harry and Meghan Markle not only retrieved their belongings, but the couple reimbursed the Sovereign Grant used to renovate it.
"I don’t think, at this point, I would speculate on who will be the future occupants of the cottage," an official said at a briefing. "The Sovereign Grant has been fully reimbursed for the refurbishment costs of Frogmore cottage when it was initially provided to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and, therefore, there is no cost to the Sovereign Grant other than some routine maintenance, but it would be required for any of the buildings."
None of the royals currently live in Frogmore Cottage, but the property is expected to be used as a hotel for visiting family members.
"The royals have always played musical chairs, moving from one grandiose residence to another as the seasons change — or simply on a whim," Andersen explained. "[But] vast estates left unoccupied for long periods — not a good look, some members of Parliament have pointed out, for a country facing a housing crisis."
Schofield spoke to TalkTv.