Prince Andrew Wants Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to Inherit the Royal Lodge Despite Receiving Eviction Notice

"One report this week discussed that a possible motivation for Andrew is holding out is that he sees the Royal Lodge as part of Beatrice and Eugenie's inheritance," Svar Nanan-Sen said on GB News. "The lease has got another 54 years on it to go, Andrew is 64, and so there is very much the possibility that at some point it could pass on to his daughters."

"Prince Andrew is I think we can safely say is pretty stubborn. And if you just think about Prince Andrew's life, this is the guy who was born into the royal family as the spare," Cameron Walker noted. "He was the spare to King Charles' heir. Then, slowly but surely, over the decades, he's been depleted."