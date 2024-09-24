Prince Harry Awkwardly Tagged as Prince William in Instagram Post Amid Public Feud

On Sunday, September 15, William and Kate Middleton publicly acknowledged Harry's 40th birthday, but experts claimed the couple's social media activity doesn't mean they've forgiven the duke. OK! previously reported royal commentator Kinsey Schofield predicted the recent post won't put an end to their rift.

"Harry and Meghan are certainly not welcome back as a team," Schofield told an outlet. "I would argue they are not welcome back at all if Prince William has anything to say about it… But Harry could potentially get his foot in the door through his father."

"[But] it is not something the royal family is longing for," Schofield claimed.