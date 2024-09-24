Prince Harry Awkwardly Tagged as Prince William in Instagram Post Amid Public Feud
Prince Harry was caught in an awkward social media blunder after television presenter Daisy Fuentes accidentally tagged his brother, Prince William, in an Instagram post with her husband, Richard Marx.
The Duke of Sussex attended the One805LIVE! concert in California on Friday, September 20, and Fuentes was excited to share a snapshot of Marx with Harry on Instagram. However, the television personality used the Prince of Wales' official account instead in the caption.
The mistake occurred after royal watchers speculated that the princes' rivalry continues despite William's recent olive branch.
On Sunday, September 15, William and Kate Middleton publicly acknowledged Harry's 40th birthday, but experts claimed the couple's social media activity doesn't mean they've forgiven the duke. OK! previously reported royal commentator Kinsey Schofield predicted the recent post won't put an end to their rift.
"Harry and Meghan are certainly not welcome back as a team," Schofield told an outlet. "I would argue they are not welcome back at all if Prince William has anything to say about it… But Harry could potentially get his foot in the door through his father."
"[But] it is not something the royal family is longing for," Schofield claimed.
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Wanted 'Young' Princes Harry and William to Attend His Parties Since They Were 'Already Getting Into Trouble Themselves'
- Meghan Markle 'Dictator' Claims Came From a 'Very High Up' Royal Staffer Who Works Closely With the Sussexes
- Prince Harry Was ‘Disappointed’ His Family Didn’t Think Meghan Markle and Princess Diana Were Similar
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"The royal family will continue to keep Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a distance," Schofield explained. "The royal family is in a delicate position, health-wise, and do not trust Harry and Meghan."
"I don’t believe Harry and Meghan will be welcomed back as working members of the royal family on a part-time or full-time basis," she continued.
Since leaving the royal fold, the Sussexes have publicly complained about the institution in various tell-all projects.
"We know they did want a half-in, half-out life, and Queen Elizabeth II denied them that opportunity," Schofield noted. "Now you’ve seen them create it for themselves with their faux royal tours."
"They want the royal family to know that they don’t need them or their permission when they conduct trips like to Colombia," she added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In recent years, the royal family has avoided celebrating non-working royals' birthdays online.
"After Megxit and Prince Andrew’s scandal, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace revised their social media protocol," Schofield explained. "We were only made privy to this after the first year that the family didn’t wish Harry and Meghan a happy birthday online, and it was deemed a ‘snub.’"
"To avoid the drama of bringing up the chaos that surrounds some of the more well-known non-working royals, the new protocol dictates that the royal family will acknowledge the birthdays of non-working royals only on milestone birthdays," she continued. "Translation — birthdays that end in zero. This saves the family from having to re-live the Megxit and Jeffrey Epstein headlines at the same time every year."