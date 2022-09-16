Prince Harry Somberly Marks 38th Birthday Just 1 Day After Walking In Queen Elizabeth's Procession

As OK! previously reported, Harry and his brother, Prince William, have been deeply struggling with the death. "This is such an intensely difficult time for the princes," the insider said. "They both adored their grandma and it will take some time to process the reality of her passing."

"There’s still this horrendous sense of loss and emptiness thinking that she’ll no longer be around,” the insider said. "[They] console themselves with the fact she’s at peace with their grandfather in heaven and watching over them and in their hearts forever."