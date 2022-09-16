Prince Harry Somberly Marks 38th Birthday Just 1 Day After Walking In Queen Elizabeth's Procession
Prince Harry wasn’t in celebration mode when he turned 38 on Thursday, September 15, as a day prior, he stoically walked in Queen Elizabeth’s procession. In just a few days, he’ll say his final goodbye to his grandmother before she’s laid to rest at Windsor, with the formal ceremony taking place at Westminster Abbey.
As OK! previously reported, Harry and his brother, Prince William, have been deeply struggling with the death. "This is such an intensely difficult time for the princes," the insider said. "They both adored their grandma and it will take some time to process the reality of her passing."
"There’s still this horrendous sense of loss and emptiness thinking that she’ll no longer be around,” the insider said. "[They] console themselves with the fact she’s at peace with their grandfather in heaven and watching over them and in their hearts forever."
Making matters worse for Harry, a source alleged that he and Meghan Markle "have been left furious that Archie and Lilibet cannot take the title HRH" — a decision that was left up to the royal family.
MENDING FENCES? PRINCE WILLIAM & PRINCE HARRY DINED TOGETHER AFTER RECEIVING QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S COFFIN
"That is the agreement — they can be prince and princess but not HRH because they are not working royals," the insider explained.
The California residents are particularly upset over the snub since different titles mean different things when it comes to security matters, something they've voiced their concern over in the past.
"Harry and Meghan were worried about the security issue and being prince and princess brings them the right to have certain levels of royal security," a source pointed out. "There have been a lot of talks over the past week."
Harry shared a statement on the beloved matriarch's passing a few days after the tragedy.
"In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen — and in mourning her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," he said. "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
For more on the royal family, tune into the critically acclaimed podcast, "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below.