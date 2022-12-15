Prince Harry Reveals He Received Message Prohibiting Him & Meghan Markle From Seeing Queen Elizabeth II Before Megxit

"So we were flying back from Vancouver straight to Heathrow and right as we were getting on the plane, this urgent, urgent message comes through to H saying, ‘You are not allowed to go and see Her Majesty, make sure your principle is aware he cannot go and see her. She’s busy, she has plans all week,'" Meghan claimed during the explosive episode in regards to the message she received after the queen said her schedule was free.

"I was like, ‘That’s certainly the opposite to what she had told me.’ Once we were back in the UK, I rang her and said 'I’m now told that you’re busy,'" Harry detailed, adding, "she goes, ‘Yes, I didn’t know I was busy. I’ve been told that I’m busy. I’ve been told that I’m busy all week,' and I was like ‘wow.'"