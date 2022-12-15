Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Blast Living In Nottingham Cottage As It Was 'Small With Low Ceilings'
During the second half of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which premiered on Thursday, December 15, the two spoke about living in Nottingham Cottage — but they didn't have very kind things to say about their former home.
"As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name. But Nottingham Cottage was small."
"The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate Middleton, who lived there prior to the California-based couple.
The former actress, 41, shared that her husband kept hitting his head "because he's so tall."
"It was a chapter in our lives where I don't think anyone could believe what it was actually like behind-the-scenes," she noted.
Harry then revealed Oprah Winfrey, who interviewed the pair in March 2021, came over for tea but was shocked over their accommodations.
"No one would ever believe it," she reportedly said.
Of course, people were less than pleased with the pair's comments. One person wrote, "I am sure some homeless people will be eternally grateful to be housed in Nottingham Cottage for the winter. think it was too small because two people with no kids couldn't live there while alternative accommodation was being prepared. All boils down to they are jealous," while another added, "Harry and Meghan complaining about Nottingham Cottage, its roof is small! It was a complaint of racism and Jealous of them! The fact that it's the same house where Prince William & Princess Catherine lived with their baby, George..."
A third person added, "I can’t believe they’re going to complain about the size of a house when there are people on the streets & living in temporary accommodation & people who can’t afford to move out of their parents home & people who are paying crazy money for a place the size of Nottingham Cottage."
All six episodes are now available to stream on Netflix.