Prince Harry Admits He Doesn't Remember Prince William & Kate Middleton's Wedding Ceremony: My 'Brother Was Gone Forever'
Prince Harry had a lot of thoughts and feelings when his older brother, Prince William, married Kate Middleton in 2011.
“The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever. Who could deny it?” the 38-year-old writes in his new memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10. “He’d never again be first a foremost Willy. We’d never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We’d never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that’s who.”
The red-headed royal admitted that the “ceremony is mostly a blank in my mind," as he doesn't remember much from being William's best man.
However, he gushed over Kate, 40, looking "incredible" when she walked down the aisle.
“And I recall Willy walking her back up the aisle, and as they disappeared through the door, into the carriage that would convey them to Buckingham Palace, into the eternal partnership they’d pledged, I recall thinking: Goodbye,” he writes.
As OK! previously reported, Harry isn't holding back in his new tome, and he claimed that he and William got into a physical fight over Meghan Markle.
“It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,” the book reads. “I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”
Harry will never forget that William allegedly said the former actress, 41, “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive."
Despite dropping many bombshells, it seems like Harry is still willing to make amends with his brood.
“I would like to get my father [King Charles] back, I would like to have my brother back,” he stated in a teaser for his ITV interview, which airs on Sunday, January 8. “[But] they’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.”