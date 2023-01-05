Prince Harry Admits He Doesn't Remember Prince William & Kate Middleton's Wedding Ceremony: My 'Brother Was Gone Forever'

The red-headed royal admitted that the “ceremony is mostly a blank in my mind," as he doesn't remember much from being William's best man.

However, he gushed over Kate, 40, looking "incredible" when she walked down the aisle.

“And I recall Willy walking her back up the aisle, and as they disappeared through the door, into the carriage that would convey them to Buckingham Palace, into the eternal partnership they’d pledged, I recall thinking: Goodbye,” he writes.