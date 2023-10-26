Prince Harry Gets Closer to Meghan Markle's Mother Amid Feud With King Charles
Prince Harry is building a stronger bond with Meghan Markle's, Doria Ragland, after his intense feud with King Charles and Prince William.
Ragland is often seen traveling with Meghan and Harry, and recently, she attended the Beyoncé concert with the couple. In the docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex and Ragland couldn't help but gush over their relationship.
“Her mom's amazing,” Harry said.
“He was 6’1, a handsome man with red hair, really great manners. He was just really nice. And they looked really happy together. Yeah, like he was the one,” Ragland shared.
A source told an outlet that the social worker is an anchor for the royal couple as they navigate their new lives in California.
"Doria is said to enjoy a close relationship with Harry and continues to be a pillar of strength for Meghan," the source revealed.
While Harry continues to connect with his mother-in-law, insiders hope His Majesty and the duke will find a resolution.
“It’s not sustainable for the king, who is the national symbol of unity, to be on such bad terms with his son that they haven’t been pictured together in years," the source said in an interview. "Ultimately, Charles has not just a personal but also a strategic need to resolve the issue."
The anonymous pal claimed the monarch wants his youngest son to apologize for his explosive memoir, Spare.
“It has been reported that Charles wants an apology from Harry, but that’s far from the case," the source admitted. "[Charles] wouldn’t expect that. He knows the Windsors are a stubborn lot and Harry is no exception. The quid-pro-quo is, can Harry accept that he won’t be getting an apology either?"
Royal expert Esther Krakue believes Charles and Harry both hope to find common ground.
“Both are saying they’re very reluctant to give, it’s very unlikely that they will ever give an apology, particularly to Harry or even his wife," Krakue said on SkyNews.
“Ultimately, King Charles has to realize that the public understands what’s going on," she added. “Many people are actually sympathetic to the King.”
Although Meghan chose to skip Charles' May coronation, commentators wonder if the Sussexes will attend Charles' 75th birthday.
"Charles would want Harry and Meghan's children there," Angela Levin told an outlet. "If Harry and Meghan want to make an excuse, that’s their decision."
"The whole thing with Harry is just desperately sad," Charles' friend told an outlet. "And [Charles] is also very saddened by the estrangement from the children. But at least Harry attending the coronation is a chink of light. The door has not been totally slammed shut."
