Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Mocked by 'Family Guy' for Getting Paid to Do 'No One Knows What'

In the clip, main character Peter Griffin is sitting in a bar discussing how to get the money he is owed.

Peter explained to his friends he would "go it alone, just like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry." Later, a cartoon clip of the Sussexes showed the couple sitting poolside.

"Sir, your millions from Netflix for… no one knows what," a butler told the veteran.

"Put it with the rest of them," Harry said.

"Babe, time to do our daily $250,000 sponsored Instagram post for Del Taco," Meghan said to Harry with a smartphone in her hand.

"I shouldn’t have left the made-up nonsense," the duke replied.