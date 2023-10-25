Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Mocked by 'Family Guy' for Getting Paid to Do 'No One Knows What'
Family Guy used the art of humor to question the legitimacy of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell brand. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the royal family in 2020, and the duo turned to the entertainment industry and publicizing their family drama to supplement their lifestyle.
In the clip, main character Peter Griffin is sitting in a bar discussing how to get the money he is owed.
Peter explained to his friends he would "go it alone, just like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry." Later, a cartoon clip of the Sussexes showed the couple sitting poolside.
"Sir, your millions from Netflix for… no one knows what," a butler told the veteran.
"Put it with the rest of them," Harry said.
"Babe, time to do our daily $250,000 sponsored Instagram post for Del Taco," Meghan said to Harry with a smartphone in her hand.
"I shouldn’t have left the made-up nonsense," the duke replied.
Family Guy isn't the only program to mock the royal rebels, in February, South Park attacked the spouses for their docuseries Harry & Meghan after the Sussexes shared more intimate details about their lives despite begging the world for privacy.
A source claimed Meghan was “upset and overwhelmed.”
They were reportedly “annoyed by South Park and [refused] to watch it all.”
After Meghan and Harry lost their lucrative Spotify contract, executive Bill Simmons labeled them as "grifters." Despite their failed Spotify deal, Netflix supported the pair.
“The bond with Archewell Productions is one we deeply value. Harry & Meghan launched as Netflix’s most spectacular documentary debut to date," they said in a statement.
“Our exciting journey with them isn’t ending anytime soon,” they continued. “We’re currently collaborating on numerous projects, including the much-anticipated documentary series Heart of Invictus."
Meghan has been sensitive about the level of fame she received by becoming a member of the British royal family. In the docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex blamed the British tabloid industry for the loss of their child.
"I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what The Mail did. I watched the whole thing," he said.
"Now, do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was created, caused by that? Course we don't," Harry continued. "But bearing in mind the stress that caused, the lack of sleep, and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw... that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her."
Although the parents are working on developing their careers in the entertainment industry, they have pursued various lawsuits against the British press. In 2021, Meghan won her legal battle against The Mail after they published a private letter she sent her father, Thomas Markle.
"This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right," Meghan wrote in a statement. "While this win is precedent-setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create."
Throughout her time in the spotlight, Meghan hoped to take control of her narrative, and she celebrated the cultural significance of her court case.
A source spoke to the New York Post.