Prince Harry Is 'Worried' He Doesn’t Have 'Enough Fun' With Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a romantic getaway in the Caribbean shortly after they traveled to New York for World Mental Health Day, and sources close to the partners claimed the duke is hoping to prioritize romancing his wife.
Meghan and Harry were spotted on the luxurious island of Canouan exploring the tropical location.
"The trip was very much Harry's idea," a source told a publication. "He wanted to whisk Meghan away for some couple time, and try to reignite the spark between them."
The insider later claimed the veteran was "worried" that he and his the Suits star "don't have enough fun these days."
The parents were able to "[spend] time relaxing," which was "great for them."
According to the source, the Sussexes want to "figure out a plan moving forward" because "they'd like to avoid couples' therapy, if possible."
Since getting married in 2018, the Sussexes have dealt with public scrutiny and lived in three different countries within a short period, and an insider believes the experience was overwhelming for them.
"The intensity and scale of the stress they face can make them very tetchy, especially as they're under so much scrutiny at all times," a source explained.
"As Harry walked out of the shop, he slightly bumped into one of the barrels [outside] and they both giggled and Meghan reached for his hand. They just looked very happy to be having a holiday together," they continued.
Prior to landing in Canouan, Meghan and Harry hosted Archewell's first in-person event in Manhattan, and the Duchess of Sussex gushed over their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
"Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life — outside, of course, being a wife to this one," she said before gesturing to Harry. "But I will say I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn't in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened at how it's continuing to change and this will be in front of us."
Despite the ongoing split rumors, Meghan has been vocal about how she is influenced creatively by her marriage to Harry.
"So much of how my husband and I see things is through our love story. I think that’s what people around the world connected to, especially with our wedding," the actress told a publication. "People love love. I’m not excluded in that sentiment."
"And our definition of love is really expansive: Partner love, self-love, the love of community and family," she added. "We use that as the baseline of the kind of shows and documentaries we want out there."
During their engagement announcement, the lovebirds admitted that philanthropy is why the two bonded.
"She's capable of she's capable of anything. And together as I said there’s a hell of a lot of stuff, work that needs doing," Harry said. "At the moment for us, it's going to be making sure that our relationship is always put first, but both of us have passions for wanting to make change, change for good. "
"It was really one of the first things we connected on, it was one of the first things we started talking about when we met was just the different things that we wanted to do in the world and how passionate we were about seeing change," Meghan added.
Sources spoke to Heat Magazine.
Meghan spoke to Variety.