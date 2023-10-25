Meghan Markle 'Was Royal Before She Was in That Family,' Kelly Rowland Declares After Meeting the Duchess
Meghan Markle was spotted at a Beyoncé concert alongside the performer's childhood best friend and bandmate Kelly Rowland, and the latter was wowed by her relatability.
Rowland discussed her first impression of the former actress with a reporter at a Brooklyn event.
"It was my first time meeting her," the "Motivation" singer told an outlet. "It was just nice being there with other great women and being able to just simply talk."
"I don't know what people expect to see or to know, but she just felt very cool and very down to earth. She is very warm," she continued.
In the interview, the vocalist celebrated Meghan's personal accomplishments and strength.
"She was royal before she was in that family," Rowland declared. "I think that we are royalty before anything. And we have to hold ourselves in that regard as humans, as people."
Although the Renaissance World Tour was Rowland's introduction to Meghan, the Suits star's relationship with Queen Bey was on full display in the Sussexes' Netflix series Harry & Meghan.
"Just checking in," Meghan said when reading a text message from the entertainer. "I still can't believe she knows who I am!"
"Go and call her," Prince Harry suggested.
"No, it's OK," Meghan warmly replied. "She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed."
After Meghan and Harry's 2021 sit-down chat with Oprah Winfrey aired, Beyoncé uploaded a supportive message to her eponymous website.
"Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership," the Black is King director penned with a photo of the women at the U.K. Lion King premiere. "We are all strengthened and inspired by you."
Rowland isn't the only celebrity who described Meghan as a regal figure independent of her in-laws. In 2018, Paula Patton revealed that Meghan hand-wrote cards for her marital ceremony with her ex-husband, Robin Thicke, and she was in awe of Meghan's demeanor.
"I met her because she helped me with my wedding invitations," Patton told an outlet.
"She had this beautiful writing," Patton recalled. "That moment I feel like I said something to her. Like, 'You are meant to be royal'... She was just so graceful and lovely, and actually really kind."
Meghan's peers were wowed by her attitude, but the duchess stressed during her CBS tell-all that being a parent is more important to her than being a working duchess.
"If it meant he was going to be safe, then, of course," she passionately told Winfrey. "All the grandeur surrounding this stuff is an attachment that I don’t personally have, right?"
"I’ve been a waitress, an actress, a princess, a duchess," the producer stated. "I’ve always just still been Meghan, right? So, for me, I’m clear on who I am, independent of all that stuff. And the most important title I will ever have is Mom. I know that."
Rowland spoke to Hello!.