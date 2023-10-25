Prince Harry Poses With Hollywood Millionaire in Rare Instagram Cameo
Prince Harry made an Instagram cameo after millionaire Shaun Neff shared a snapshot with the soccer fan. Although Harry attended the sporting event in September, Neff posted the image to celebrate becoming an owner of the Los Angeles Football Club.
Harry isn't the only Sussex slowly returning to Instagram — in August, Meghan's friends uploaded an image of her enjoying brunch, and it was reported that she will return to the platform to relaunch her lifestyle blog, The Tig.
It's rumored that the duchess reserved the Instagram handle @meghan, and despite the lack of images, the platform currently has 127,000 eager followers.
In April, Meghan signed with WME to rebuild her personal brand and secure lucrative partnerships. The business partners have been quiet about their plans, but there are whispers that the Duchess of Sussex will rely on the Kardashian empire to rehabilitate her reputation.
OK! previously reported a Hollywood insider speculated that the potential collaboration could expand Meghan's audience, but it will distance herself from the royal title she's become attached to.
“Sure, the Kardashians are tacky, but that family are an entertainment juggernaut. Meghan will certainly want to be aligned with them, especially if she wants to make a splash on the social networks,” the source said.
“Meghan is having her moment in the sun, but the Kardashians have been going for over 15 years now," they continued. “If Meghan is being seen at events with them in L.A. then it’s probably not too big a leap before they get her to sign a release and be on camera, even briefly. That is how those shows work.”
American royal expert Kinsey Schofield thinks Kim Kardashian's ability to find success — even after facing various scandals — could help Meghan and Harry recover from their failed Spotify deal.
"But of course, for Meghan, it's going to be a total win because Kim Kardashian is one of the most powerful women in Hollywood," Schofield explained. "She desperately needs that friendship."
"It's no coincidence that the Kardashians all move in the same circles as Meghan's new circle," she continued.
According to a Kardashian family friend, Kris Jenner hoped the Sussexes would want to spend time with her A-list brood in an episode of The Kardashians.
"It's just a slam dunk for the two families to team up, but Kris doesn't want to push too aggressively, too soon," the source said. "Even if it's just a cameo, that's a huge win for Kris, the business side is now in motion and looking very lucrative."
Meghan hasn't discussed her relationship with Jenner and Kardashian, but her pal claimed the Suits star was grateful the duo embraced her mother, Doria Ragland, at a charity event.
"It meant a lot to Meghan when she heard about it, and it reinforced what she’s felt for a while now," the source revealed. "That the Kardashians are a very cool family who have been misjudged and mistreated a lot in the media, just like she and Harry have been.”