Prince Harry Poses With Hollywood Millionaire in Rare Instagram Cameo

In April, Meghan signed with WME to rebuild her personal brand and secure lucrative partnerships. The business partners have been quiet about their plans, but there are whispers that the Duchess of Sussex will rely on the Kardashian empire to rehabilitate her reputation.

OK! previously reported a Hollywood insider speculated that the potential collaboration could expand Meghan's audience, but it will distance herself from the royal title she's become attached to.

“Sure, the Kardashians are tacky, but that family are an entertainment juggernaut. Meghan will certainly want to be aligned with them, especially if she wants to make a splash on the social networks,” the source said.

“Meghan is having her moment in the sun, but the Kardashians have been going for over 15 years now," they continued. “If Meghan is being seen at events with them in L.A. then it’s probably not too big a leap before they get her to sign a release and be on camera, even briefly. That is how those shows work.”