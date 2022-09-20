Favorite Grandson? Queen Elizabeth II Was 'Excited' Whenever Prince Harry Would Call From America

“They didn’t want [Archie] to be a prince,” the former Suits actress claimed during the interview. "And because he wouldn’t have a title, he wasn’t going to receive security. This went on through the last few months of our pregnancy.”

“There is no explanation. There is no version. I heard a lot of it through Harry and other parts of it with conversations with family members, and it was a decision they felt was appropriate," she continued. “The idea of our son not being safe and the idea of the first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be...”