Favorite Grandson? Queen Elizabeth II Was 'Excited' Whenever Prince Harry Would Call From America
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry had quite the special bond. According to journalist Richard Kay, Her Majesty would be over the moon to receive calls from her grandson after he and wife Meghan Markle made the move from the U.K. to America.
"The Queen's staff have told me how, in the early days of Harry's exile in America, the Queen would excitedly take his phone calls," the writer explained.
THROWING SHADE? ARCHBISHOP MAKES APPARENT JAB AT PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE DURING QUEEN'S FUNERAL SERMON
"Over time this changed and she later became perplexed by Harry's complaints," Kay noted of the Duke of Sussex lamenting his troubles to her.
One of those complaints was likely due to the lack of security his children, Archie and Lilibet, would receive as members of the royal family, a point the married couple brought up to Oprah Winfrey during their bombshell interview.
“They didn’t want [Archie] to be a prince,” the former Suits actress claimed during the interview. "And because he wouldn’t have a title, he wasn’t going to receive security. This went on through the last few months of our pregnancy.”
MOST INTERESTING CELEBRITY GUESTS TO ATTEND QUEEN ELIZABETH II’S FUNERAL: BEAR GRYLLS, SANDRA OH & MORE
“There is no explanation. There is no version. I heard a lot of it through Harry and other parts of it with conversations with family members, and it was a decision they felt was appropriate," she continued. “The idea of our son not being safe and the idea of the first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be...”
“It’s not their right to take it away, and so I think even with that convention, they want to change the convention for Archie. Well, why?” Meghan asked.
As OK! previously reported, despite King Charles III ascending the throne, in turn giving their son and daughter titles of prince and princess, the Sussexes were reportedly "furious" that their kids will not be granted Royal Highness status.
"Harry and Meghan were worried about the security issue and being prince and princess brings them the right to have certain levels of royal security,” one insider revealed. “There have been a lot of talks over the past week.”
Daily Mail obtained the quotes from Kay.