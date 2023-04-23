Meghan Markle Fires Back At 'Ridiculous' Rumors She Leaked Letter To King Charles III About Royal Family's 'Unconscious Bias'

This comes not long after the Duke of Sussex announced that he would be going to his father's coronation ceremony solo, while Meghan stayed home in the United States with Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

Following the confirmation, it was rumored the Sussexes had privately been frustrated that their children's "potential involvement" in the highly-anticipated event was not specified in the invitation, possibly contributing to the decision for the mother-of-two to remain in the States.

"The omission only fueled their feeling that their family plays second fiddle to the Waleses," an insider said at the time, referring to their ongoing rift with Prince William and Kate Middleton.