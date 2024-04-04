'He's Clearly Rich Enough to Pay for His Own Private Security': Prince Harry Slammed for Wanting to Appeal His Lawsuit
Prince Harry lost his lawsuit against the Home Office to maintain his personnel privileges, and royal commentator Charles Rae thinks the Duke of Sussex should finance his own protection while visiting the U.K.
"He thinks that Britain is the most unsafe country in the world. He's clearly not remembered what it's like in the United States," Rae told GB News. "Which way do you think that's going to go in the end?"
"At the moment he's considering appealing yet again, so that's going to add to the public purse," Rae added.
Despite the judge ruling in the Home Office's favor, the father-of-two hinted at continuing his litigious behavior.
"I don't think this guy knows when to stop. How many times does he need to be told he's no longer a member of the working royal family?" the expert asked.
"He is not entitled to have the police protections that are afforded to the royal family, which you and I pay for," he added. "If he comes here, he's clearly rich enough to pay for his own private security. If he comes here and is with or sees members of the royal family, he will be covered by the police protection that is around the royal family."
The former correspondent found Harry's immigration to the U.S. to be hypocritical.
"I still am amazed that they went to live in California," Rae stated. "Perhaps I shouldn't be amazed, but I thought they originally said they wanted to go and live in Canada, at least within the Commonwealth, at least under the crown?"
Harry is expected to travel to his native nation in May to visit King Charles, but Rae believes Meghan Markle is avoiding the region altogether.
"Until I see her step off that plane, I do not believe that she will be here. I think too much has gone on, and I'm sure that if she does come, she will get a very cuddly and warm welcome," he explained. "You just got to look at the last few years and see what the Sussexes have done with their continued criticisms of the royal family and the fact that we've heard before that she doesn't want to come back to this country."
"You'd have thought if she was serious about coming here, we'd already know that she was coming here," Rae concluded.
OK! previously reported retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane delivered his verdict on Wednesday, February 28.
"The Duke of Sussex will appeal today's judgment which refuses his judicial review claim against the decision-making body Ravec, which includes the Home Office, the Royal Household and the Met Police," a legal rep said in a statement.
"Although these are not labels used by Ravec, three categories — as revealed during the litigation — comprise the 'Ravec cohort': the Role Based Category, the Occasional Category and the Other VIP Category," the rep continued.