Prince Harry First Family Member To Leave Balmoral After Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Prince Harry was the first royal family member to leave Balmoral after Queen Elizabeth II's death. He was seen boarding a plane at Aberdeen Airport in the early hours of Friday, September 9, after being escorted by airport staff to the British Airways flight.
Harry was originally believed to be taking a private jet.
OK! reported Harry didn't make it in time to say goodbye to his grandmother on Thursday, September 8, after dropping everything to see the late monarch. The father-of-two was set to attend the WellChild Awards in London, but after hearing about the 96-year-old's rapidly declining health, he hopped on a plane and headed to Scotland.
The queen's death was announced at 6:30 p.m. local time, but according to data, her grandson was still in the air, having arrived at the castle at around 7:52 p.m.
Meghan Markle didn't accompany her husband to Scotland, with OK! learning, "Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was not, we understand, invited to join the family."
"She has said she will go to Balmoral another time," said a source. "But I think it is quite significant that Prince Harry traveled to Balmoral on his own without his wife."
Though Meghan was with Harry in London to attend the event, the royal flew solo to see his estranged family.
The queen’s son, King Charles III, his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, and Princess Anne were all already in Scotland for prior engagements. Meanwhile, Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, Countess of Sussex, all arrived in Scotland earlier in the day.
Kate Middleton also did not join her husband to see the monarch in her final moments, as she stayed back to care for the couple's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
In light of Her Majesty's death, tributes have poured in from all over the world. From celebs such as Kim and Khloé Kardashian posting tributes to Harry Styles honoring the late monarch during his Madison Square Garden residency, the world was mourning the loss of the woman who served 70 years on the throne.