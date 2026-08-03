Prince Harry 'Frustrated' by Meghan Markle's Lack of 'Motivation' After 'Sour' U.K. Visit, Source Claims: 'The Trip Was Disappointing'
Aug. 3 2026, Published 1:17 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry flew across the Atlantic Ocean last month and reunited with King Charles for a short visit, but despite the long-awaited family reunion, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, was reportedly left reeling, as she felt like she was treated poorly by the U.K.
Following the seemingly uneasy trip, Harry, 41, was allegedly irked by his wife's lack of "motivation" to mend things with Charles, 77.
Prince Harry Was Denied a Place to Stay at Buckingham Palace
A source told National Examiner recently that the Suits star felt she was "treated so badly" during the "disappointing" visit.
Meghan was reportedly "in no mood to keep groveling" after she and her family were denied taxpayer-funded protection for the entirety of their trip to England. The Invictus Games founder was also refused a place to stay at Buckingham Palace for his expedition.
Harry was initially offered royal accommodation by the sovereign to reside at the Palace, however, the duke apparently missed the deadline to accept.
Prince Harry Wants to 'Focus on the Positives' After His Reunion With King Charles
“It’s true the trip was disappointing on a lot of levels and he completely understands Meghan’s frustrations,” the insider went on. “But Harry still feels the best course of action is to put it behind them and focus on the positives.”
However, the As Ever founder is “finding that very hard to do after they were treated like a pair of outsiders and completely micromanaged. Not being allowed to take photos or post anything about the visit was especially insulting."
The Sussexes' meeting with the monarch took place at Highgrove House and lasted just an hour. Charles' one condition for the reunion was for there to be no cameras or photos taken during the event.
- Meghan Markle 'Humiliated' by Prince Harry’s 'Nightmare' U.K. Visit, Source Reveals: 'There’s a Lot of Sadness'
- Kate Middleton Is Finding It 'Impossible' to 'Forgive' Meghan Markle for Royal Rift Ahead of Duchess' U.K. Visit: Source
- Why Meghan Markle 'Despises' the Thought of Prince Harry Reconnecting With Kate Middleton
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Meghan Markle Was 'Relieved' to Put the U.K. Trip Behind Her
Meghan was allegedly “relieved to have the trip behind her and just wanted to focus on everything she’s got going on with her brand," but Harry "can’t see how they’ll move things forward if she stays this sour about the whole experience," the source stated.
The Spare author hopes the gathering with his father will allow him the opportunity to see the royal family more often in the near future, but Meghan allegedly isn't too fond of the idea.
“[Harry] wants her to send family photos, gift baskets and keep the dialogue going the way she was before the visit,” the source noted. “But she’s just not feeling motivated, which is pretty frustrating for him, to say the least.”