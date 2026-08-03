Prince Harry 'Frustrated' by Meghan Markle's Lack of 'Motivation' After 'Sour' U.K. Visit, Source Claims: 'The Trip Was Disappointing'

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Prince Harry Was Denied a Place to Stay at Buckingham Palace

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were denied taxpayer-funded protection for their England trip.

A source told National Examiner recently that the Suits star felt she was "treated so badly" during the "disappointing" visit. Meghan was reportedly "in no mood to keep groveling" after she and her family were denied taxpayer-funded protection for the entirety of their trip to England. The Invictus Games founder was also refused a place to stay at Buckingham Palace for his expedition. Harry was initially offered royal accommodation by the sovereign to reside at the Palace, however, the duke apparently missed the deadline to accept.

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Prince Harry Wants to 'Focus on the Positives' After His Reunion With King Charles

Source: MEGA King Charles reunited with the Sussexes last month.

“It’s true the trip was disappointing on a lot of levels and he completely understands Meghan’s frustrations,” the insider went on. “But Harry still feels the best course of action is to put it behind them and focus on the positives.” However, the As Ever founder is “finding that very hard to do after they were treated like a pair of outsiders and completely micromanaged. Not being allowed to take photos or post anything about the visit was especially insulting." The Sussexes' meeting with the monarch took place at Highgrove House and lasted just an hour. Charles' one condition for the reunion was for there to be no cameras or photos taken during the event.

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Meghan Markle Was 'Relieved' to Put the U.K. Trip Behind Her

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is reportedly still 'sour' about the U.K. trip.

Meghan was allegedly “relieved to have the trip behind her and just wanted to focus on everything she’s got going on with her brand," but Harry "can’t see how they’ll move things forward if she stays this sour about the whole experience," the source stated.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry wants to keep an open dialogue with King Charles after the reunion.