Prince Harry's Ghost Writer Defends 'Inadvertent Mistakes Between Interpretation & Fact' In Bombshell Memoir
Prince Harry's ghost writer, J.R. Moehringer, is taking a stand against the haters.
On Wednesday, January 11, the American novelist took to Twitter in an attempt to explain why critics may have found "mistakes" in Harry's recently released memoir, Spare, which hit shelves Tuesday, January 10.
"The line between memory and face is blurry, between interpretation and fact. There are inadvertent mistakes of those kinds out the wazoo," the quote taken from Mary Karr's The Art of Memoir read.
J.R.'s cryptic tweet was seemingly addressing those who disapprove of the way Harry potentially shaded the monarchy as he attempted to reflect on memories from the past.
While the 38-year-old military veteran may have had his own experiences, opinions and recollections of the "truth" behind his royal upbringing, someone like his brother, Prince William, or father, King Charles, may have had the opposite remembrance of the exact same situation.
Because of this, controversy surrounding Spare inevitably became a cause for concern.
As readers continued to decipher Harry's tell-all-transcript, critics started to unveil multiple factual errors within the pages.
For example, social media users quickly proved the father-of-two's recollection of his "great-great-great-great-great-great-great-grandfather," King Henry VI, who founded the boarding school Harry attended, Eton, to be factually wrong.
Fact-checkers explained, "Henry VI had no other children so how could he be a 'direct' ancestor? Prince Harry appears to have been very loosely educated. Maybe Eton owes HM the King a refund on their fees."
Another example of a small error in Harry's memoir was pulled from the prince's discussion of the time he offered to buy his father-in-law, Thomas Markle, a first class Air New Zealand ticket from Mexico to England.
"We told him, leave Mexico right now: A whole new level of harassment is about to rain down on you, so come to Britain. Now," Harry wrote in Spare, adding, "Air New Zealand, first class, booked and paid for by [Meghan Markle]."
A spokesperson for the airline was quick to expose the error, noting to the New Zealand Herald that the company has "never operated flights" between Mexico and the U.K., and additionally only offers Business Premier flights as the highest option of tickets, not first class.