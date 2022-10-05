'They're Having Second Thoughts': Prince Harry & Meghan Markle At Odds With Netflix Over Docuseries Edits
Sussex cuts!
As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been looking to alter their upcoming Netflix docuseries following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month, it seems the network is siding with the filmmakers, rather than the royals, amid the rift.
“Harry and Meghan are having second thoughts on their own story, on their own project,” a source from the streamer said of the royal couple’s conflict, with another industry insider adding the pair were trying to edit even the smallest of details.
“Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language,” the insider explained. “But it’s their story, from their own mouths."
PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE DESPERATE TO EDIT NETFLIX SHOW AFTER QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S DEATH
Considering the nature of the royal couple’s alleged requests, the first source claimed that “Netflix is standing by the filmmakers.”
“They’ve made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided — to the extent that some Netflix staff believe, if granted, it will effectively shelve the project indefinitely,” the insider added of the material, noting that “Netflix has made it clear that the project is going forward.”
RIFT REVEALED: PRINCE HARRY 'INCENSED' AFTER QUEEN ELIZABETH II DENIED REQUEST FOR MEETING ABOUT ROYAL EXIT, NEW BOOK CLAIMS
Though higher-ups reportedly wanted the couple’s still unannounced project to hit Netflix in December, corresponding with the release of The Crown’s fifth season in November, the pair’s reported requests are complicating that plan.
“Netflix has been keen to have the show ready to stream for December," revealed another source close to the streaming outlet, adding that “there’s a lot of pressure” on Netflix CEO Ted Sarando, “who has the relationship with Harry and Meghan, to get this show finished."
But even amid this pressure, the fate of the series is still up in the air.
"A lot of conversations are happening," added an additional insider. "I hear that Harry and Meghan want the series to be held until next year, they want to stall."
Page Six reported on Netflix’s alleged response to the proposed edits.