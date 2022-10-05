'They're Having Second Thoughts': Prince Harry & Meghan Markle At Odds With Netflix Over Docuseries Edits

Sussex cuts!

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been looking to alter their upcoming Netflix docuseries following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month, it seems the network is siding with the filmmakers, rather than the royals, amid the rift.

“Harry and Meghan are having second thoughts on their own story, on their own project,” a source from the streamer said of the royal couple’s conflict, with another industry insider adding the pair were trying to edit even the smallest of details.