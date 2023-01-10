Prince Harry Wants Archie & Lilibet To Have 'Relationships' With Royal Family Members: 'I Would Love Nothing More'

While Prince Harry's relationships with his family members may be fractured, he is making sure that of his children's with the royals remains in tact.

"I've said before that I've wanted a family, not an institution — so of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy," Harry said in a new cover story, despite the current dynamic of his and Meghan Markle's relationships with the Duke of Sussex's relatives.