'He Always Wants It Both Ways': Royal Expert Calls Out Prince Harry For Hoping To Speak To Prince William In 'Private' After Releasing Juicy Memoir

Despite airing out his dirty laundry, the former royal feels like he is making the right decision.

“I don’t see how honesty is burning bridges,” the dad-of-two said. “I don’t know how staying silent is going to make things any better.”

“[After] 38 years of having my story told by so many different people with intentional spin and distortion, [I] felt like [this was] a good time to own my story and be able to tell it for myself,” he continued. “I don’t think that if I was still part of the Institution that I would have been given this chance to. I’m actually really grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to tell my story because it’s my story to tell."