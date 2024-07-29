Prince Harry and King Charles Will Only Reconcile If the Monarch Gives the Duke 'Security Clearance' After Losing His Lawsuit
Prince Harry and King Charles' relationship was greatly impacted by the release of Spare, but insiders think His Majesty can mend things with the Duke of Sussex by making one decision.
“King Charles can give Harry the security clearance he wants so desperately. As the monarch, he is the ultimate decision-maker. That would be how father and son can reconcile,” a royal insider told an outlet.
Harry sued the Home Office for personnel privileges while in the U.K., but the High Court ruled in the Home Office's favor.
OK! previously reported the Duke of Sussex discussed his safety concerns in Tabloids on Trial.
“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” Harry said in the docuseries. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”
Harry is one of several British celebrities who accused the Mirror Group Newspapers and Newsgroup Newspapers of phone hacking.
"There's no one better place to see this thing through than myself," Harry said in reference to his lawsuit.
“We had many conversations before she passed. This is very much something she supported. She knew how much this meant to me,” the veteran told Rebecca Barry when she asked if the late Queen Elizabeth would approve of his pursuit of fairness. “She’s very much up there saying, ‘See this through to the end,’ without question.”
Harry has been vocal about his contentious relationship with the British press, and a judge found MGN guilty of"extensive" wiretapping.
“I did feel vindicated. Phone hacking has been going on for a long time," the father-of-two stated after his victory. "There’s a huge amount that has come to light now that people and the British public, specifically, had no idea about."
Harry's fight against NGN continues, but his journey might have widened the wedge between him and the royal family.
“It felt like harassment,” he said of being targeted by paparazzi. “It felt horrible then. It feels horrible now.”
“It is clear now to everybody that the risk of taking on the press and the risk of such retaliation from them of taking these claims forward. It’s clearly not in [the royal family's] interest to do that," the famous redhead admitted. "It’s clear from the last four years with my wife, my children … They pushed me too far, [and] it got to a point where you’re d-------- if you do, and you’re d------ if you don’t."
A source spoke to Page Six.