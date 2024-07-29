Prince Harry and King Charles Will Only Reconcile If the Monarch Gives the Duke 'Security Clearance' After Losing His Lawsuit

Harry is one of several British celebrities who accused the Mirror Group Newspapers and Newsgroup Newspapers of phone hacking.

"There’s no one better place to see this thing through than myself,” Harry said in reference to his lawsuit. “It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

“We had many conversations before she passed. This is very much something she supported. She knew how much this meant to me,” the veteran told Rebecca Barry when she asked if the late Queen Elizabeth would approve of his pursuit of fairness. “She’s very much up there saying, ‘See this through to the end,’ without question.”