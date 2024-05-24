Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Capitalize on Becoming 'A-Listers' in the U.S.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are building their careers in the entertainment industry, which is why they're focused on chasing the limelight.
"I think they will be very satisfied with it because it was a private visit that had all the trappings of a royal visit," Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News, referring to their recent trip to Africa. "So in reality, people conflated the two, and it had enormous press coverage."
"They had huge international coverage so what this gives them is an opportunity to build the value of their brand internationally by doing this again," Fitzwilliams continued. "Now that they have beefed up their communication team, I would expect them to do this again."
The royal commentator believes the Sussexes' recent trip to Nigeria and their future plans will amplify their status in the U.S.
"This puts them much more into the A-lister bracket," he stated. "What they had done before was not that much or that impressive."
According to an anonymous source, the Sussexes were invited to another West African nation after the success of their Nigerian tour.
“There is already a lot of talk and excitement in Ghana, everyone is so keen for Harry and Meghan to come and experience the great culture and warmth," a source told an outlet.
“Several top names have already visited Ghana in recent years from Ed Sheeran, Naomi Campbell and One Direction’s Liam Payne," they continued. “Idris Elba, who DJ’d at Harry and Meghan’s wedding is a regular too, he is part-Ghanaian and loves spending time ‘back home.’”
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Were 'Appalled' by the Accusations Prince Harry Made in ‘Spare’
- 'It's So Sad': Prince Harry's Snub of Longtime Pal Duke of Westminster Wedding Came as a Huge 'Shock' to Nobleman's Family
- Kate Middleton Is 'Deeply Upset' by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Building Their Brand Amid Royal Health Crises
OK! previously reported the Duke of Sussex revealed he plans on taking on more opportunities abroad alongside Meghan.
“It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support, and positive change," Harry shared. "There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters."
"Whether it’s the Archewell Foundation, Invictus, or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work," he continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Aside from their work, the duo gushed over their life at home with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.
"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry noted. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."
Insiders spoke to The Mirror.