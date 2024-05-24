Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Capitalize on Becoming 'A-Listers' in the U.S.

"I think they will be very satisfied with it because it was a private visit that had all the trappings of a royal visit," Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News, referring to their recent trip to Africa. "So in reality, people conflated the two, and it had enormous press coverage."

"They had huge international coverage so what this gives them is an opportunity to build the value of their brand internationally by doing this again," Fitzwilliams continued. "Now that they have beefed up their communication team, I would expect them to do this again."