'No Way Back': Prince Harry Loses 'His Only Ally' In The Royal Family After Queen Elizabeth's Death
"The olive branch being extended by the King in his statement, the fact William invited them to Windsor … these are sticking plasters on a great wound that he has had a huge hand in… Is he [now] really regretting his conduct over the last couple of years?" expert Russell Myers said of the rift between Harry and his brood.
"I don’t know where they go from here, and I can only see it getting worse because of this book. Even if it is a percentage of what we think it’s going to be, it’s going to be even worse for him. I don’t see a way back for him," he continued. “You looked at Harry the last few days and he has looked particularly distraught."
As OK! previously reported, the red-headed prince, 38, was heated when King Charles and Prince William didn't want Meghan Markle around the day the matriarch passed away.
“Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source claimed. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him whenever he is in the country. But Harry was so furious that he refused to eat with his father and brother."
“It was a massive snub. And he got out of Balmoral at the earliest opportunity to catch the first commercial flight back to London," the insider said.
Though Prince Harry and Prince William put on a united front at the Queen's funeral, Myers believes "there was no meeting between him and William. It was reported that they saw each other very briefly when their cars passed each other.”
