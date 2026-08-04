Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Divorce Plan' Being Drawn Up by Buckingham Palace in Case Estranged Royals Ever Split, Source Claims

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's rumored marriage issues have caused talk once again as Buckingham Palace reportedly created a "divorce plan" should the couple ever part ways. According to an insider, the royal residence might “quietly be drawing up contingency plans in the event of a split.”

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Moved to the U.S. in 2020

Source: MEGA Prince Harry reportedly hopes to visit the U.K. more often.

A source told Heat World recently that problems between Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, are stemming from the Duke of Sussex's desire to visit the U.K. more often. The Suits star and the Invictus Games founder moved to Montecito, Calif., in 2020 after taking a step back as senior members of the royal family. The couple also most recently reunited with King Charles at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire on July 10.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle allegedly isn't a fan of leaving the U.S.

"Meghan won’t want to come back from the U.S. – and that schism is potentially dangerous,” the source also claimed, adding the possible "tension" between the As Ever founder and the Spare author comes from them being on “very different paths.” While Harry reportedly wants to be closer to Charles, 77, Meghan is more focused on building her brand.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle could continuously use her Duchess of Sussex title if she ever divorced Prince Harry.

The couple's potential breakup would also forced the Palace to take drastic actions. “The agreement would also grant Meghan the continued use of her Duchess of Sussex title. The Palace sees it as a face-saving measure, because tearing it away from her could spark a media war,” the source said. However, the insider also revealed the sovereign will stand by his son's side no matter what. “This isn’t about trying to come between Harry and Meghan, in fact contrary to what a lot of people might think, Charles is actually rooting for them. The king would reportedly help Harry if the latter ever needed advice," they said.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Building 'Secret Divorce Plan'

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in May 2018.