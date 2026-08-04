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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Divorce Plan' Being Drawn Up by Buckingham Palace in Case Estranged Royals Ever Split, Source Claims

image of harry and meghan
Source: MEGA

Buckingham Palace is reportedly 'quietly drawing up contingency plans' in the event Meghan Markle and Prince Harry split.

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Aug. 4 2026, Published 2:17 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's rumored marriage issues have caused talk once again as Buckingham Palace reportedly created a "divorce plan" should the couple ever part ways.

According to an insider, the royal residence might “quietly be drawing up contingency plans in the event of a split.”

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Moved to the U.S. in 2020

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image of harry and meghan
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry reportedly hopes to visit the U.K. more often.

A source told Heat World recently that problems between Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, are stemming from the Duke of Sussex's desire to visit the U.K. more often.

The Suits star and the Invictus Games founder moved to Montecito, Calif., in 2020 after taking a step back as senior members of the royal family.

The couple also most recently reunited with King Charles at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire on July 10.

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image of harry and meghan
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle allegedly isn't a fan of leaving the U.S.

"Meghan won’t want to come back from the U.S. – and that schism is potentially dangerous,” the source also claimed, adding the possible "tension" between the As Ever founder and the Spare author comes from them being on “very different paths.”

While Harry reportedly wants to be closer to Charles, 77, Meghan is more focused on building her brand.

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image of harry and meghan
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle could continuously use her Duchess of Sussex title if she ever divorced Prince Harry.

The couple's potential breakup would also forced the Palace to take drastic actions. “The agreement would also grant Meghan the continued use of her Duchess of Sussex title. The Palace sees it as a face-saving measure, because tearing it away from her could spark a media war,” the source said.

However, the insider also revealed the sovereign will stand by his son's side no matter what.

“This isn’t about trying to come between Harry and Meghan, in fact contrary to what a lot of people might think, Charles is actually rooting for them. The king would reportedly help Harry if the latter ever needed advice," they said.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Building 'Secret Divorce Plan'

image of harry and meghan
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in May 2018.

Reports of Meghan and Harry — who tied the knot at Windsor Castle in May 2018 — splitting up have swirled for months, as another source divulged they are building a "secret divorce plan."

“The royals generally try not to dignify gossip, but Harry and Meghan's marriage has become a major talking point behind palace walls," one royal source told Heat World earlier this month.

However, despite the chatter surrounding the Sussexes' marriage, celebrity matchmaker and psychic Deborah Graham told Showbiz Cheat Sheet their relationship is as "strong as an ox."

"I have to say the truth,” Graham declared. "There’s a lot of rumors that their marriage is failing, but I really do believe that they have a strong bond and I feel like their energy is there to actually rule the world and make some changes.”

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