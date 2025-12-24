Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Shockingly Named in Epstein Files After Duke Spilled on Uncle Andrew's Connection to Late Pedophile

Article continues below advertisement

A new royal development has been made regarding The Firm's connection to Jeffrey Epstein. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were referenced in newly released files from the dead financier's estate by the Department of Justice. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's names were seen in an email exchange that discussed a Yahoo Lifestyle article published back in 2020, titled “Prince Harry Comments on Prince Andrew's Friendship with Jeffrey Epstein in Prank Phone Call.”

The Former Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein Were Besties

Harry's disgraced uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was friends with Epstein in the early 2000s, with the s-- offender even being invited to several royal family events through the years. According to the emails, the news article generated about $4 million in publicity value, and brought in approximately 231 million views. The story surpassed the normal 250,000 to 500,000 views scored from top news organizations such as The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

The article in question came from prank phone calls made to Harry, 41, by Russian jokesters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov. They even posed as noted climate activist Greta Thunberg and her father, with the two men reportedly speaking with the duke twice on the landline of his home in Canada around New Year’s Eve and also on January 22, 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Dipped Out From The Firm in Early 2020

In early 2020, Meghan, 44, and Harry decided to exile themselves from the royal family, opting to move to North America. Canada was their stopover until they officially settled in Montecito, Calif., later that same year. While the Sussexes were undertaking their last few royal engagements, recordings of the private conversations were published. In one of the chats, Harry inquired about the man formerly known as Prince Andrew’s association with Epstein. Harry noted that he had “very little to say," while also insisting that he and his wife were “completely separate from the majority of my family.” “I can assure you, marrying a Prince or Princess is not all it’s made up to be," he quipped. The prince even got candid with the jokesters about leaving The Firm, saying: "It's a tricky one, but we will start a new life.”

