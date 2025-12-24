or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Andrew
ROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Shockingly Named in Epstein Files After Duke Spilled on Uncle Andrew's Connection to Late Pedophile

image of Prince Harry was prank-called by Russian jokesters in 2020.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry was prank called by Russian jokesters in 2020.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 24 2025, Published 2:26 p.m. ET

A new royal development has been made regarding The Firm's connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were referenced in newly released files from the dead financier's estate by the Department of Justice.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's names were seen in an email exchange that discussed a Yahoo Lifestyle article published back in 2020, titled “Prince Harry Comments on Prince Andrew's Friendship with Jeffrey Epstein in Prank Phone Call.”

The Former Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein Were Besties

image of Jeffrey Epstein died while in prison in 2019.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein died while in prison in 2019.

Harry's disgraced uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was friends with Epstein in the early 2000s, with the s-- offender even being invited to several royal family events through the years.

According to the emails, the news article generated about $4 million in publicity value, and brought in approximately 231 million views.

The story surpassed the normal 250,000 to 500,000 views scored from top news organizations such as The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

image of The former Prince Andrew was notoriously pals with Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

The former Prince Andrew was notoriously pals with Jeffrey Epstein.

The article in question came from prank phone calls made to Harry, 41, by Russian jokesters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov.

They even posed as noted climate activist Greta Thunberg and her father, with the two men reportedly speaking with the duke twice on the landline of his home in Canada around New Year’s Eve and also on January 22, 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Dipped Out From The Firm in Early 2020

image of The Sussexes left the royal family in 2020.
Source: MEGA

The Sussexes left the royal family in 2020.

In early 2020, Meghan, 44, and Harry decided to exile themselves from the royal family, opting to move to North America. Canada was their stopover until they officially settled in Montecito, Calif., later that same year.

While the Sussexes were undertaking their last few royal engagements, recordings of the private conversations were published.

In one of the chats, Harry inquired about the man formerly known as Prince Andrew’s association with Epstein. Harry noted that he had “very little to say," while also insisting that he and his wife were “completely separate from the majority of my family.”

“I can assure you, marrying a Prince or Princess is not all it’s made up to be," he quipped.

The prince even got candid with the jokesters about leaving The Firm, saying: "It's a tricky one, but we will start a new life.”

image of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to North America after leaving the United Kingdom.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to North America after leaving the United Kingdom.

"This decision certainly wasn’t the easy one but it was the right decision for our family, the right decision to be able to protect my son. And I think there’s a hell of a lot of people around the world that can identify and respect us for putting our family first," Harry said.

He then added that whatever the Duke of York, 65, “has done or hasn’t done,” had absolutely nothing to do with the Sussexes. Harry has never discussed the validity of the length of the calls.

The Sun also reported in 2020 that it was “completely natural” for Harry to believe he was talking to Thunberg, 22.

